XY Sense Accelerates North American Expansion with New Leadership, Headquarters, and Customer Success Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XY Sense, the most actionable occupancy intelligence platform for corporate real estate teams, today announced a significant expansion of its presence in North America. The company has appointed Shivaun Ryan as General Manager - Americas and welcomed Eoghan Morgan as Customer Success Manager for the region. XY Sense has also established a new North American headquarters at 1460 Broadway in Manhattan. This strategic expansion reflects surging demand for XY Sense’s cutting-edge occupancy analytics platform with North American businesses.

"North America is a critical region for XY Sense, and we’ve seen strong growth in our client base across the US and Canada,” said Alex Birch, Co-founder and CEO of XY Sense. “This expansion underscores our commitment to providing outstanding technology and services throughout the region. We are excited to further empower businesses with actionable insights for smarter, more efficient workplaces.”

Shivaun Ryan is a longtime XY Sense veteran with extensive experience in workplace technology and occupancy analytics. In her role, she leads XY Sense’s growth strategy, drives customer relationships across the region and serves as Global Head of Customer Success. Eoghan Morgan joins XY Sense as a Customer Success Manager and will focus on ensuring clients maximize the value of their XY Sense investment.

“US and Canadian companies are increasingly passionate about integrated smart building strategies with occupancy analytics at the center,” said Shivaun Ryan, General Manager, North America, XY Sense. “XY Sense’s innovative technology provides the granular data and insights businesses need to make informed decisions about their real estate strategies. I’m thrilled to lead our efforts in the Americas as we strive to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

The new XY Sense North American headquarters at 1460 Broadway will serve as a hub for sales, customer success, and support operations to better serve its growing client base.

XY Sense is the actionable occupancy intelligence platform for corporate real estate teams. Our privacy-first, AI-powered Sensors and Workplace Analytics Platform deliver the richest real-time insights and integration capabilities for workplace teams working to control real estate costs, boost space productivity, and orchestrate office environments that people love. With superior coverage (95 sqm/1,022 sqft/20 desks), accuracy (<1ft), actionable out-of-the-box analytics, and more sustainable installation capabilities (~80% less cabling required), XY Sense has become the occupancy sensor platform of choice for companies looking to drive ROI from workplace real estate. XY Sense has offices in Australia and the United States and serves customers in over 17 countries. For more information, visit xysense.com

