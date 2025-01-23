DigiFest® Temecula 2025 is Right Around the Corner

DigiFest Temecula 2025 Official Logo DigiFest Temecula 2025 Official Flyer

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigiFestTemecula 2025 is just around the corner! The innovative event will happen on April 25th, 26th, and 27th at JDS Studio in Temecula, California. The three-day multimedia festival pushes the boundaries of digital creation. Hosted by 501(c)3 nonprofit, JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA), DigiFestaligns with the organization’s mission to foster creativity and education.DigiFestis not only a celebration of digital art, but also a competition where content creators have the chance to win Digi Awards, Honorable Mentions, and/or People’s Choice Awards that provide credibility and authority in their industry. Anyone is welcome to enter – professionals, amateurs, and students alike, with submissions being judged separately based on level of expertise making it a truly inclusive event for all content creators. With a diverse range of categories available for submission, there is something for everyone to showcase their artistic abilities and innovative ideas.Categories Include:Short Film & Video (30 mins or less)Graphic DesignGame DesignMusicPhotographyDigital Art & IllustrationPodcastsWebsite Design2D & 3D Animation & Stop MotionMusic VideoActingScriptwriting (30 pages or less).The deadline for early entries is January 31st, 2025! Make sure to get your work submitted on FilmFreeway as soon as possible for the best opportunity to be accepted into the festival The late final deadline is March 9, 2025.Tickets for this exciting event will go on sale starting March 1, 2025, with various options available, including VIP perks for those looking to enhance their experience and enjoy exclusive benefits. Attendees can look forward to an array of engaging activities, including screenings of selected short films, videos, and animations, workshops led by industry experts, live performances from talented musicians, exhibits, and much more. Notable speakers and musical performers are set to be announced soon, promising to add even more excitement to the festival lineup. Stay closely tuned to the DigiFestTemecula and JDS Creative Academy social media accounts in the coming weeks for the highly anticipated updates on who will be there!Being a nonprofit, JDSCA is always looking for businesses willing to show their support through monetary donations and in-kind goods and services. DigiFestTemecula provides sponsors significant marketing exposure, social media coverage, and a free entry into the competition. This partnership provides an excellent platform for businesses to connect with a creative audience and promote their brand. Don't miss out on this opportunity to celebrate digital creativity and innovation at DigiFestTemecula 2025!###About DigiFestTemeculaDigiFestTemecula is an annual three-day Digital Media Festival and Competition that celebrates multimedia’s unique power to bring together several media forms that share original stories, diverse perspectives, and rich emotional journeys through collaborating digital mediums. DigiFestwas created in 2017 to fill the void left by the absence of the Temecula Valley International Film Festival. The event guarantees a weekend of entertainment, screenings, exhibits, awards, engaging presentations, and hands-on workshops led by industry professionals.About the Host, JDS Creative AcademyDigiFestTemecula is hosted by JDS Creative Academy, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Temecula, California. The organization is dedicated to inspiring, educating, and enhancing achievement in video production and workforce development. With a focus on visual, performing, and digital arts, JDS Creative Academy offers programs for diverse populations and to foster a diverse and inclusive environment. For more information, visit www.jdscreativeacademy.org or call JDS Studio at (951) 296-6715.

