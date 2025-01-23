'INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR' 80+ City Tour Launches Across North America

Photo Credit: Timothy Norris Photo credit: Timothy Norris Photo credit: Timothy Norris

All-New Immersive Horror Experience Dares Audiences to Step Into a Live Nightmare. Tickets On Sale Now.

This is definitely not your typical night out. Brace yourself for an experience that will shake you to your core. This isn’t just a show, it’s a living, breathing nightmare.” — Spymonkey’s Toby Park, also co-director of the show.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An all-new spine-chilling stage experience is set to haunt performing arts centers and playhouses in more than 80 cities this year with the North American tour of “INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR.” Launching this past weekend with a sold out performance in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the immersive horror experience from powerhouse producers GEA Live, Blumhouse, Sony Pictures, and RoadCo Entertainment redefines the horror genre and will bring the darkest fears of audiences to life right before their eyes. For tickets and the full list of tour dates, visit www.insidious-live.com “This is definitely not your typical night out. Brace yourself for an experience that will shake you to your core. This isn’t just a show, it’s a living, breathing nightmare,” says Spymonkey’s Toby Park, also co-director of the show. “Ready to face your demons?”“INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR” is a heart-pounding live theatrical experience where the lines between reality and fiction blur, constantly challenging what’s real and what’s imagined, what’s safe and what’s dangerous. This groundbreaking immersive experience is meticulously crafted to always keep the audience on edge, with no fourth wall to separate them—or protect them—from the unfolding terror. Each attendee will go face-to-face with the protagonists, making the audience an integral character in the chilling story as it unravels.Spymonkey are the renowned UK theatre company established in 1997. An independent ensemble with a history of adapting classic stories for modern audiences, they are creative directors for this new experience for live audiences. Having collaborated with co-writer Carl Grose on a number of adaptations, including productions based on Moby Dick and Oedipus, they work closely with the cast and production team to combine skill and expertise to realize big ideas.“INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR” is an exciting new story conceived within the “Insidious” universe. Hosted as a live event by the “real” Specs and Tucker, the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the first movie, the “Spectral Sightings Road Show” soon takes a turn for the terrifying. As the infamous duo desperately try to prove they are legitimate ghost-hunters, things start to become very “Insidious” when a paranormal demonstration goes wrong and dark forces are inadvertently unleashed. Trapped in a genuinely haunted theater, with something truly sinister lurking back-stage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Man Who Can’t Breathe and, of course, the terrifying Red Faced Demon. But what’s real? What’s the show? And who are you really sitting next to? The house is full. The stage is set. And the Red Door is about to open.Sony Pictures’ iconic “Insidious” franchise, which has consistently gained momentum over the years, is a box office sensation generating more than $742 million in revenue across five highly successful films. The growing legion of fans includes an active community of five million social media followers. However, while the show is a must for “Insidious” fans, it’s also created for those who don’t know the films, particularly those who love a fun, thrill-filled night out at the theater.For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit www.insidious-live.com and follow @InsidiousMovie on Facebook, Instagram, and X.###About Sony Pictures EntertainmentSony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

