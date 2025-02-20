Award-Winning Conductors Emily Marshall, Heidi Joosten Join NARUTO THE SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE for Epic Live Concert Tour

In 2025, NARUTO The Symphonic Experience will visit more than 60 cities on its first North American tour. Conductor and Music Director Emily Marshall. Associate Conductor Heidi Joosten.

The Legendary Anime Comes to Life with a Live Orchestra Performing NARUTO’s Most Iconic Songs and Themes in More Than 60 North American Cities

I’m so excited to bring the incredible music of NARUTO to life all across the country.” — Emily Marshall

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NARUTO The Symphonic Experience ( www.narutoinconcert.com ), fresh off its successful European tour seen by more than 60,000 fans, will visit more than 60 cities on its first North American tour kicking off February 28 at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Indiana. Acclaimed conductors Emily Marshall (Conductor/Music Director) and Heidi Joosten (Associate Conductor) will helm the orchestra performing the most iconic songs and themes from the series, live-to-picture, as scenes are projected on a full-size, HD cinema screen. Audiences will get their chance to see an original, unforgettable two-hour feature film (shown with subtitles) meticulously created by Julien Vallespi and Quentin Benayoun from the first 220 original episodes of the beloved NARUTO animated series that is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of its original TV anime adaptation.Produced by GEA Live, Un Pour Tous Productions, and RoadCo Entertainment, NARUTO The Symphonic Experience will stop in some of the largest North American cities including Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Toronto, Atlanta, Orlando, Seattle, and Washington D.C. For the full tour schedule, tickets, and more information, visit www.narutoinconcert.com “I’m so excited to bring the incredible music of NARUTO to life all across the country,” says Marshall. “The score is so diverse and thrilling that I’m sure it’s truly going to be an unforgettable experience for fans everywhere.”Marshall is a renowned conductor, keyboardist, and music director who has served on Broadway as music director and vocal arranger, and performed at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl. Joosten is a Jeff Award-winning music director, composer, and orchestrator who has worked on over 125 productions. Her work has been performed across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. Both conductors more recently worked together on the live touring concert productions of Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.With more than 250 million copies sold, NARUTO by Masashi Kishimoto is a globally beloved shonen manga that ran from 1999 to 2014, following Naruto Uzumaki’s journey in pursuing his dreams of being Hokage. Its anime adaptation, including Naruto Shippuden (2007–2017), has captivated audiences worldwide, spawning films, games, merchandise, and even Kabuki performances. To create NARUTO The Symphonic Experience, producer Julien Vallespi meticulously selected the most iconic moments from over 70 hours of the anime, ensuring seamless synchronization between the live orchestra and on-screen action for an unforgettable experience. “This symphonic rock concert honors the legacy of Kishimoto’s anime and Masuda’s acclaimed compositions,” says Vallespi.The 2025 tour dates include:Feb 28, Evansville, IN, The Old National Events PlazaMar 2, Omaha, NE, Orpheum TheaterMar 4, Fort Worth, TX, Will Rogers AuditoriumMar 5, San Antonio, TX, Majestic TheatreMar 6, Austin, TX, Long CenterMar 7, Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial CentreMar 8, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre (2:00 PM & 7:00 PM)Mar 11, New Orleans, LA, Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing ArtsMar 12, Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert HallMar 13, Louisville, KY, The Louisville Palace TheatreMar 14, Cleveland, OH, KeyBank State TheatreMar 15, Chicago, IL, Auditorium TheatreMar 16, Kansas City, MO, Kauffman Center for the Performing ArtsMar 19, Atlanta, GA, Fox TheatreMar 20, Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd HallMar 21, West Palm Beach, FL, Kravis CenterMar 22, Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center (2:00 PM & 7:00 PM)Mar 23, Miami, FL, Adrienne Arsht Center - Knight Concert HallMar 26, Cincinnati, OH, Procter & Gamble HallMar 27, Richmond, VA, Altria TheatreMar 29, Milwaukee, WI, Miller High Life Theatre (2:00 PM & 7:30 PM)Mar 30, Des Moines, IA, Des Moines Civic CenterApr 1, Denver, CO, The Ellie Caulkins Opera HouseApr 3, San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic TheatreApr 4, Sacramento, CA, SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts CenterApr 5, Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium HallApr 6, Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre (2:00 PM & 7:00 PM)Apr 8, Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles TheaterApr 9, Las Vegas, NV, The Smith CenterApr 10, Riverside, CA, Fox TheaterApr 12, Tempe, AZ, ASU Gammage (2:00 PM & 7:30 PM)Apr 13, Costa Mesa, CA, Segerstrom CenterApr 15, Boise, ID, Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing ArtsApr 16, Reno, NV, Grand TheatreApr 17, Los Angeles, CA, Peacock TheaterApr 18, San Jose, CA, San Jose Center for the Performing ArtsApr 19, San Francisco, CA, Golden Gate Theatre (2:00 PM & 7:30 PM)Apr 22, Minneapolis, MN, State TheatreApr 24, Madison, WI, Overture Center for the ArtsApr 25, Columbus, OH, Palace TheatreApr 26, Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre (2:00 PM & 7:30 PM)Apr 27, Detroit, MI, Fisher TheatreApr 29, Syracuse, NY, Landmark TheatreApr 30, Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts CenterMay 1-2, Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre (7:30 PM both nights)May 3, Charlotte, NC, Belk TheaterMay 4, Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Center for the Performing ArtsMay 6, New Brunswick, NJ, State TheatreMay 7, Buffalo, NY, Shea's Performing Arts CenterMay 8, Kitchener, ON, Centre in the SquareMay 9, Toronto, ON, Roy Thomson HallMay 10, Rochester, NY, West Herr AuditoriumMay 11, Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre (2:00 PM)May 13-14, Philadelphia, PA, Miller Theater (7:00 PM both nights)May 15, Baltimore, MD, Meyerhoff Symphony HallMay 16, Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts CenterMay 17, Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale TheatreMay 18, Boston, MA, Orpheum TheatreFor more information about NARUTO The Symphonic Experience, tour dates, and tickets, please visit www.narutoinconcert.com and follow @naruto_symphonic_experience on Instagram, and follow @OfficialVIZMedia on Facebook, and @VIZMedia on Instagram and X.Media assets: view and download here.

