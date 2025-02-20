Award-Winning Conductors Emily Marshall, Heidi Joosten Join NARUTO THE SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE for Epic Live Concert Tour
In 2025, NARUTO The Symphonic Experience will visit more than 60 cities on its first North American tour.
The Legendary Anime Comes to Life with a Live Orchestra Performing NARUTO’s Most Iconic Songs and Themes in More Than 60 North American Cities
Produced by GEA Live, Un Pour Tous Productions, and RoadCo Entertainment, NARUTO The Symphonic Experience will stop in some of the largest North American cities including Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Toronto, Atlanta, Orlando, Seattle, and Washington D.C. For the full tour schedule, tickets, and more information, visit www.narutoinconcert.com.
“I’m so excited to bring the incredible music of NARUTO to life all across the country,” says Marshall. “The score is so diverse and thrilling that I’m sure it’s truly going to be an unforgettable experience for fans everywhere.”
Marshall is a renowned conductor, keyboardist, and music director who has served on Broadway as music director and vocal arranger, and performed at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl. Joosten is a Jeff Award-winning music director, composer, and orchestrator who has worked on over 125 productions. Her work has been performed across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. Both conductors more recently worked together on the live touring concert productions of Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
With more than 250 million copies sold, NARUTO by Masashi Kishimoto is a globally beloved shonen manga that ran from 1999 to 2014, following Naruto Uzumaki’s journey in pursuing his dreams of being Hokage. Its anime adaptation, including Naruto Shippuden (2007–2017), has captivated audiences worldwide, spawning films, games, merchandise, and even Kabuki performances. To create NARUTO The Symphonic Experience, producer Julien Vallespi meticulously selected the most iconic moments from over 70 hours of the anime, ensuring seamless synchronization between the live orchestra and on-screen action for an unforgettable experience. “This symphonic rock concert honors the legacy of Kishimoto’s anime and Masuda’s acclaimed compositions,” says Vallespi.
The 2025 tour dates include:
Feb 28, Evansville, IN, The Old National Events Plaza
Mar 2, Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater
Mar 4, Fort Worth, TX, Will Rogers Auditorium
Mar 5, San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre
Mar 6, Austin, TX, Long Center
Mar 7, Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre
Mar 8, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre (2:00 PM & 7:00 PM)
Mar 11, New Orleans, LA, Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts
Mar 12, Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall
Mar 13, Louisville, KY, The Louisville Palace Theatre
Mar 14, Cleveland, OH, KeyBank State Theatre
Mar 15, Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre
Mar 16, Kansas City, MO, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Mar 19, Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
Mar 20, Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
Mar 21, West Palm Beach, FL, Kravis Center
Mar 22, Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center (2:00 PM & 7:00 PM)
Mar 23, Miami, FL, Adrienne Arsht Center - Knight Concert Hall
Mar 26, Cincinnati, OH, Procter & Gamble Hall
Mar 27, Richmond, VA, Altria Theatre
Mar 29, Milwaukee, WI, Miller High Life Theatre (2:00 PM & 7:30 PM)
Mar 30, Des Moines, IA, Des Moines Civic Center
Apr 1, Denver, CO, The Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Apr 3, San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic Theatre
Apr 4, Sacramento, CA, SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
Apr 5, Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium Hall
Apr 6, Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre (2:00 PM & 7:00 PM)
Apr 8, Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater
Apr 9, Las Vegas, NV, The Smith Center
Apr 10, Riverside, CA, Fox Theater
Apr 12, Tempe, AZ, ASU Gammage (2:00 PM & 7:30 PM)
Apr 13, Costa Mesa, CA, Segerstrom Center
Apr 15, Boise, ID, Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Apr 16, Reno, NV, Grand Theatre
Apr 17, Los Angeles, CA, Peacock Theater
Apr 18, San Jose, CA, San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
Apr 19, San Francisco, CA, Golden Gate Theatre (2:00 PM & 7:30 PM)
Apr 22, Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre
Apr 24, Madison, WI, Overture Center for the Arts
Apr 25, Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre
Apr 26, Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre (2:00 PM & 7:30 PM)
Apr 27, Detroit, MI, Fisher Theatre
Apr 29, Syracuse, NY, Landmark Theatre
Apr 30, Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts Center
May 1-2, Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre (7:30 PM both nights)
May 3, Charlotte, NC, Belk Theater
May 4, Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
May 6, New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre
May 7, Buffalo, NY, Shea's Performing Arts Center
May 8, Kitchener, ON, Centre in the Square
May 9, Toronto, ON, Roy Thomson Hall
May 10, Rochester, NY, West Herr Auditorium
May 11, Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre (2:00 PM)
May 13-14, Philadelphia, PA, Miller Theater (7:00 PM both nights)
May 15, Baltimore, MD, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
May 16, Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center
May 17, Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale Theatre
May 18, Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre
For more information about NARUTO The Symphonic Experience, tour dates, and tickets, please visit www.narutoinconcert.com and follow @naruto_symphonic_experience on Instagram, and follow @OfficialVIZMedia on Facebook, and @VIZMedia on Instagram and X.
