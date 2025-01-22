Actress SARAH DEMEESTERE Emerges in Acclaimed Mortality Drama ‘THE ROOM NEXT DOOR’ from Pedro Almodóvar

Actress Sarah Demeestere Cast and filmmaker at New York Film Festival 2024 screening event for 'The Room Next Door'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- French-American actress Sarah Demeestere emerges as Stella alongside Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton in the celebrated film THE ROOM NEXT DOOR, in theaters now nationwide from Sony Pictures Classics.Written and directed by renowned Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, the film marks his first full-length English feature and won the Golden Lion for Best Film when it premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in September.Based upon Sigrid Nunez’s book What Are You Going Through, Ingrid (Moore), a best-selling writer, rekindles her friendship with war journalist Martha (Swinton) after years of being out of touch. The two immerse themselves in their pasts, but an extreme but strangely sweet situation will test their newly strengthened bond. Stella (Demeestere) appears at the book signing event of her friend Ingrid, revealing the devastating news about Martha’s cervical cancer diagnosis.Demeestere was thrilled to be part of this film, adding “I’ve been visualizing working with Pedro Almodovar for 23 years. I even learned Spanish to be in his films. And Julianne and Tilda gave me a taste of heaven. They are two of the kindest, most compassionate people one could ever hope to work with.”Originally from Paris and now based in Los Angeles, Demeestere has built a solid reputation as an artist on-screen and behind the scenes. Her debut film garnered critical acclaim, winning two awards at the San Francisco Short Film Festival, including Best Actress, and her follow-up project was featured at the renowned Cannes Short Film Corner. She is the founder and creative producer at LuxidProds, where she is the showrunner for the quirky children’s program, The Chin Show. She holds a Master’s Degree in Film from the prestigious Sorbonne in Paris.For more about SARAH DEMEESTERE visit: SarahCinema.com Follow on Instagram: IG: @sarah4cinema

