Actor BRIAN NORRIS Heads into Cowboy Territory Recurring on FOX Series ‘THE CLEANING LADY’

Actor Brian Norris (photo by Jacqueline Patton) Brian Norris (photo by Theo & Juliette)

Season 4 Premieres on March 25, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor Brian Norris heads into dangerous territory recurring as the mysterious cartel member ‘Cowboy Hat’ in the action-packed fourth season of the FOX hit series, THE CLEANING LADY, premiering on March 25th.After three seasons of being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organized crime, Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung) makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny — by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital. But old threats remain with the arrival of Cowboy Hat, a bad-to-the-stylish-bone Southern charm loner, who emerges a wild and dangerous sicario for the Sin Cara cartel’s former leader Ramona (Kate Del Castillo) and new leader Jorge (Santiago Cabrera).Norris was excited to bring some fun and mischief to THE CLEANING LADY, adding “The show has such high stakes and dire circumstances. But here I come, two-stepping in turquoise snakeskin boots with basically dirty Harry’s revolver in my hand and a steady stream of great one-liners. I remember thinking, 'Oh this is great, I’m the fun one.’ And that led to the most charismatic, unhinged character I’ve ever played.”The colorful character is just the latest in a steady stream of standouts for Norris. Audiences will remember him recurring as the shady gun dealer ‘Twist’ in Season Two the acclaimed Max original Perry Mason, and as the slinky Paparazzo Felty on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. He also notably appeared on The CW’s Walker, ABC’s The Rookie: Feds, and in the Tribeca premiering political thriller feature film 88. Prior to this, he grabbed attention for his recurring stints on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, Hulu’s Reprisal, and Neil Labute’s DirecTV series Full Circle. His numerous credits also include roles on New Amsterdam, S.W.A.T., Into The Dark, Masters of Sex, Castle, Mad Men, and the comedy feature film A Thousand Words starring Eddie Murphy. In addition, Norris worked on the top selling PlayStation5 game Horizon Forbidden West, and with award winning director Sam Barlow on the video game Minsky.Coming soon, Norris stars in the black-and-white Hitchcock-style indie thriller feature film Much Goes Up in Flames, and he just wrapped a leading role in psychological horror/thriller The Doppelganger.Behind the scenes, Norris has taken the reins directing the black comedy short film Square, about two hitmen who reach a moral quandary while disposing of a body; as well as directing and producing the dramatic short Nothing Personal. In addition, he founded The Norris Studio, a Los Angeles based professional acting studio focusing on career as well as on-camera craft.This Northern California native made his way south to study Theater, Film and Television at the University of California Los Angeles. In 2012, Norris earned an LA Weekly Award nomination for ‘Best Actor’ for his starring role as Jimmy Swan in the world premiere of Samuel Brett Williams’ “The Woodpecker” at Studio/Stage Theater in Hollywood.For more about BRIAN NORRIS visit: BrianNorrisActing.com Follow on X (Twitter): @TheGingerMr / Instagram: @theBrianNorris / Facebook: Brian Norris

