Actress Joanna DeLane Emerges in Amazon’s Action Movie ‘A WORKING MAN’ and Netflix Drama Series ‘PULSE’

Actress Joanna DeLane (photo by Steven Lee Busby) Joanna DeLane (photographer Nora Schaefer)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Joanna DeLane heads into action alongside Jason Statham and David Harbour in the upcoming feature film A WORKING MAN, hitting theaters on March 28th. Then, DeLane discovers intense drama recurring in the new Netflix medical series PULSE, premiering on April 3rd.A WORKING MAN follows Levon Cade (Statham), who left his profession behind to work construction and be a good dad to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he's asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counterterrorism. DeLane appears as Joyce Lefferty, the wife of Gunny (Harbour), a longtime military friend and confidant of Levon Cade.The film marks the second time DeLane has worked with action director David Ayer, explaining “One of my first acting gigs was a background role in the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Sabotage. It was very action-packed, and I remember thinking this was the epitome of an action movie -- intense but fun. When it released in theaters, I got messages from friends and family asking if I was in it. 'Yes?' I answered, unsure of how they’d spotted me. I watched it myself and sure enough, there I was—for a few seconds on the big screen, flashing my famous smile, right before the shooting began. Little did anyone realize, the film was directed by David Ayer, who unknowingly gave me my first silver screen moment. Fast forward several years later and here we are – with David giving me my next one!"DeLane also jumps into action alongside Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell recurring as ER Nurse Hill on the anticipated Netflix series, PULSE. This high-stakes drama with a side of romance follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors and staff at a busy Miami trauma center. When the hospital goes into lockdown, tensions rise, secrets spill, and the ER staff must juggle saving lives while dealing with their own drama.“I’ve always been a fan of medical dramas, so getting to be involved in this new show was an incredible experience. Netflix is on the cusp of another hit, and the cast and crew did an amazing job—I can’t wait for everyone to see Pulse,” shares DeLane.Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, this hispanic actress and filmmaker of Indigenous roots has been building a solid reputation for her talents in Hollywood. DeLane has proudly appeared in projects that have made significant strides in representation like Hulu's Prey, Marvel's Echo, FX’s Mayans M.C., and Paramount's 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story. Her credits also include Perry Mason, Hacks, NCIS: Hawai’i, Mrs. Davis, I Think You Should Leave, The Terminal List and many others.Fueled by her deep-rooted passion for addressing the lack of diversity and inclusion in Film and TV, DeLane expanded her career behind the scenes as a Producer. She produced the 2024 Telly Award Gold Winner for Best Music Video for Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’, and the “Muhammad Ali” Diljit Featuring NLE Choppa music video which is currently nominated for Best International Music Video from the 2025 Hollywood Music Video Awards. Her production credits include working with numerous musical mega-stars, including Melissa Etheridge, Bush, and Paul Anka. As a creative entrepreneur, DeLane co-founded the female filmmaking community Ladies Above the Line and started the branding and marketing company Materials Makeover, sharing with other actors the practical knowledge she has gained from working in various roles across the industry.For more details visit: JoannaDeLane.com Follow on Instagram: @joannadelane | FB: /JoannaDeLane

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.