Actress NYAH JULIANO Stands-Out in FOX Series RESCUE HI-SURF and SXSW Indie Film REELING

Photo of actress Nyah Juliano (looking over her shoulder)

Actress Nyah Juliano

Photo of actress Nyah Juliano in the new indie film REELING, an official selection of SXSW

Actress Nyah Juliano in REELING

Photo of actress Nyah Juliano in the water at sunset

Official poster for SXSW indie film REELING

Poster image for TV series RESCUE HI SURF

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising actress Nyah Juliano stands-out from the crowd in an episode of the hit FOX RESCUE HI-SURF and the SXSW indie film debut REELING.

In the recent “South Winds” episode of RESCUE HI-SURF, Penelope (Juliano) and a group of young college students are partying in the ocean on a flotilla. As the hazing intensifies, Penelope tries to get the partiers to stop pushing their fraternity brother beyond his limits before it’s too late.

Juliano also makes her feature film debut in the new dramatic indie film REELING, which premiered at the distinguished SXSW Film Festival this month. From director Yana Alliata and executive producers Werner Herzog and Nicole MacNaughton, after a life altering accident, Ryan struggles to fit in with old friends and family, including Leia (Juliano), at a birthday luau on his family’s homestead. As the pig slowly roasts in an imu pit and the partygoers cut loose, the celebration boils over when Ryan uncovers the missing memory of when his life took a tragic turn.

Juliano was thrilled to be part of these two projects that both shot back home, sharing "Going back to Hawai’i to work on these projects was an immense privilege. It’s not just a bucket list destination; it’s my home and it shaped me into who I am today. It’s important to me that these islands and the people from there get the representation they deserve–we have so many rich stories to tell."

A genuine Hawaiian beauty of Filipino descent, Juliano has been building a solid reputation for her talents since setting her sights on acting. She made her television debut on the wildly popular CBS series Hawaii Five-O and has emerged on the indie scene in several notable short films.

Although Juliano grew up in paradise, she ventured across the country to New York chasing her passion. Proving a natural talent, she earned a BFA in Drama from the esteemed New York University Tisch School of the Arts. To further hone her skills, she studied at the Stella Adler Studio for Acting and Stonestreet Studios.

When this adventurous but grounded young woman is not acting, you can find her traveling and taking photographs all over the world.

Nyah Juliano is represented by Nicole MacNaughton at Untamed Artists LA and Rebecca Ek at Exclusive Artists Agency.

For more info visit: NyahJulianoActor.com
Follow on Instagram: @nyahjuliano

Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Actress NYAH JULIANO Stands-Out in FOX Series RESCUE HI-SURF and SXSW Indie Film REELING

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952 info@spotlightprcompany.com
Company/Organization
Spotlight PR Company
4821 Lankershim Blvd, F181
North Hollywood, California, 91601
United States
+1 310-867-1952
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A boutique public relations company helping actors, filmmakers, creators + entertainment professionals share their work with the world.

More From This Author
Actress NYAH JULIANO Stands-Out in FOX Series RESCUE HI-SURF and SXSW Indie Film REELING
Actor KODA BESCHEN is Caught Up in Drama on FOX Series RESCUE HI-SURF and Tubi Movie WRONG PLACE, WRONG TIME
Actress Alison Chace Takes on Powerful Roles in Feature Film CLIKA, Netflix’s The Gringo Hunters, and ABC’s The Rookie
View All Stories From This Author