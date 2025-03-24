Actress NYAH JULIANO Stands-Out in FOX Series RESCUE HI-SURF and SXSW Indie Film REELING

Actress Nyah Juliano Actress Nyah Juliano in REELING

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising actress Nyah Juliano stands-out from the crowd in an episode of the hit FOX RESCUE HI-SURF and the SXSW indie film debut REELING.In the recent “South Winds” episode of RESCUE HI-SURF, Penelope (Juliano) and a group of young college students are partying in the ocean on a flotilla. As the hazing intensifies, Penelope tries to get the partiers to stop pushing their fraternity brother beyond his limits before it’s too late.Juliano also makes her feature film debut in the new dramatic indie film REELING, which premiered at the distinguished SXSW Film Festival this month. From director Yana Alliata and executive producers Werner Herzog and Nicole MacNaughton, after a life altering accident, Ryan struggles to fit in with old friends and family, including Leia (Juliano), at a birthday luau on his family’s homestead. As the pig slowly roasts in an imu pit and the partygoers cut loose, the celebration boils over when Ryan uncovers the missing memory of when his life took a tragic turn.Juliano was thrilled to be part of these two projects that both shot back home, sharing "Going back to Hawai’i to work on these projects was an immense privilege. It’s not just a bucket list destination; it’s my home and it shaped me into who I am today. It’s important to me that these islands and the people from there get the representation they deserve–we have so many rich stories to tell."A genuine Hawaiian beauty of Filipino descent, Juliano has been building a solid reputation for her talents since setting her sights on acting. She made her television debut on the wildly popular CBS series Hawaii Five-O and has emerged on the indie scene in several notable short films.Although Juliano grew up in paradise, she ventured across the country to New York chasing her passion. Proving a natural talent, she earned a BFA in Drama from the esteemed New York University Tisch School of the Arts. To further hone her skills, she studied at the Stella Adler Studio for Acting and Stonestreet Studios.When this adventurous but grounded young woman is not acting, you can find her traveling and taking photographs all over the world.Nyah Juliano is represented by Nicole MacNaughton at Untamed Artists LA and Rebecca Ek at Exclusive Artists Agency.For more info visit: NyahJulianoActor.com Follow on Instagram: @nyahjuliano

