AMMWEC Congratulates Marco Rubio on His Confirmation as Secretary of State

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) extends its heartfelt congratulations to Marco Rubio on his confirmation as the United States Secretary of State. This significant achievement reflects his dedication to public service and his commitment to upholding American values.As an organization dedicated to fostering religious freedom internationally AMMWEC recognizes the importance of strong, principled leadership on the world stage. AMMWEC is the only Muslim Women’s organization to have signed on to the Abraham Accords, and we know that strength in leadership is necessary to pursue peace. We are confident that Secretary Rubio’s experience and vision will serve as a foundation for advancing America’s interests abroad while promoting peace and mutual understanding.AMMWEC President Anila Ali stated: “We look forward to Secretary Rubio’s efforts to champion human rights, address global challenges, and strengthen alliances that reflect the rich diversity of our nation. As American Muslim and multifaith women, we stand ready to support his initiatives that align with our shared values.”AMMWEC remains committed to countering rising Islamism and Anti Semitism, a trend that continues even in Western democracies, and to ending Christian persecution. Followers of fellow Abrahamic faiths have continued to be attacked mercilessly over their religious identity.AMMWEC recently chose to spotlight these issues by supporting a documentary film, Faith Under Fire , which will premiere at the upcoming International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington D.C. “Blasphemy laws were meant to protect religious minorities, not to persecute them” AMMWEC President Anila Ali has stated.To effectively make progress on so many important issues, meaningful dialogue and collaboration across communities and nations will be necessary. We are certain that under Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the United States will continue to exemplify principled foreign policy AMMWEC stands ready to support Secretary Rubio and wishes him every success in his new role.

