AMMWEC Condemns the Brutal Persecution of Christians in Syria by Radical Islamists Forces

Indeed, those who believe and those who are Jews and Christians—whoever believes in God and the Last Day and does righteousness—will have their reward with their Lord...” — The Holy Quran

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) vehemently condemns the alarming and escalating persecution of Christians in Syria over the past week. The systematic violence, targeting, and oppression of Christian communities in the region are an affront to the fundamental principles of faith, humanity, and coexistence.As Muslim women who stand on the frontlines against radicalization and extremism, we will not remain silent as Christian communities are driven from their ancestral lands, their churches desecrated, and their lives threatened. We remind the world that in Islam, Jews, Christians, and Muslims are Ahl al-Kitab—People of the Book—who share a divine legacy. As the Quran states:"Indeed, those who believe and those who are Jews and Christians—whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day and does righteousness—will have their reward with their Lord, and no fear will there be concerning them, nor will they grieve." (Quran 3:113)The ongoing persecution of Christians in Syria is not an isolated incident—it is part of a dangerous wave of religious intolerance that extends beyond one faith or one region. Those who believe that hate is confined to Israel and the Jews are mistaken. The same extremist ideology that fuels antisemitism also fuels the persecution of Christians, Yazidis, Hindus, and other religious minorities in Muslim-majority countries. The ideology of radical Islamists does not discriminate; it is a cancer that metastasizes wherever silence and complicity allow it to spread.We call upon leaders in the Muslim world, whose voices have largely remained absent in the face of Christian persecution, to break their silence. Their inaction emboldens Islamist extremists and sends a message that religious violence is tolerable. But we, as Muslim American women, refuse to accept this injustice. We stand as a voice against the forces of hate and division, and we urge every Muslim across the world to do the same—because if we do not stand for others today, there will be no one left to stand for us tomorrow.

