Leading Muslim-Jewish Women’s Groups Hold Iftar on Capitol Hill for Lawmakers

AMMWEC President Anila Ali and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz AMMWEC Staff and Board Members with Leadership of Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Organization of America AMMWEC President Anila Ali with Congresswoman Judy Chu, Who Addressed Guests at the Interfaith Iftar

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ), in partnership with The House of Ruach Foundation and Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, hosted a landmark Interfaith Iftar on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2025. The event brought together leaders, activists, and policymakers from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds to foster dialogue and celebrate solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan.Held in the heart of the nation’s capital, the Iftar served as a powerful testament to the strength of interfaith collaboration and the shared commitment to promoting peace, understanding, and justice. The event was attended by a diverse group of congressional staff, faith leaders, community members, and advocates for religious freedom. Guests heard from a powerful lineup of speakers, including Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, who shared on the importance of the work being carried out by AMMWEC, Hadassah, and The House of Ruach Foundation. Congresswoman Judy Chu shared about the commitment to religious freedom and mutual respect, and representatives of the Embassies of Malaysia, Germany, and The Netherlands delivered global reflections on the importance of religious pluralism and countering hate. AMMWEC President Anila Ali gave remarks, as did Carol Ann Schwartz, National President of Hadassah, and Ellen Finkelstein, Hadassah CEO. AMMWEC Board Members shared their reflections on AMMWEC’s work, and filmmaker Wajid Ali Syed shared a glimpse of the work to spotlight the plight of persecuted Christians in Pakistan with the release of the documentary “ Faith Under Fire ”.“At a time when women’s organizations and feminist groups failed to speak up regarding the violence against Israel women perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th, AMMWEC has stood up against violence against women and rape as a weapon of war. As the first Muslim women’s civil rights movement we stood up against misogyny and harassment of Muslim women in America in 2013. In spite of the global backlash against us and our families, we will continue our advocacy for the sacred Abraham Accords. This Iftar is a reminder that Muslim and Jewish female leaders can impact change and build enduring movements. We are stronger when we stand together,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC. “Breaking bread together is not just symbolic—it is also a step toward healing and building bridges across communities.”AMMWEC was delighted to hear from our guests that they felt encouraged and renewed in their work of interfaith bridge-building, and our staff and board felt renewed by the heartfelt reflections on the significance of Ramadan, and frank discussions on the role of interfaith dialogue in confronting hate, promoting equity, and protecting vulnerable communities worldwide.AMMWEC thanks our partners and guests for their support of this important event, and we eagerly look forward to continuing to provide opportunities for greater collaboration between religious communities in support of our mission to empower women and multifaith leaders.

