Rock The Street Wall Street Celebrates Mentoring Month and Announces 2025 Woman of the Year Honoree

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During National Mentoring Month, Rock The Street Wall Street proudly announces its inaugural Woman of the Year Luncheon. This special event will honor visionary founder Maura Cunningham taking place during Women’s Month on March 27, 2025, in Nashville.RTSWS Founder & Executive Chair Maura Cunningham commented:"When I founded Rock The Street, Wall Street 13 years ago, my vision was clear: To see more women in leading roles within the financial industry and to ensure they have a seat at the table in corporate boardrooms. I wanted to create opportunities that empower young women to pursue careers in finance, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and networks needed to break barriers and drive meaningful change in the industry."She continued, "As a Wall Street veteran, I witnessed firsthand the stark gender gap in leadership and knew the importance of creating opportunities for young women to imagine themselves in those positions. Empowering high school girls through participatory, hands-on financial projects led by female financial professionals — introducing them early to the math behind investing—has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. All too often, we hear from our volunteers and academic partners that they, too, wish they had access to such opportunities and networks during their own high school education."The RTSWS Woman of the Year Luncheon is co-chaired by Ashley Leftwich, RTSWS CEO, and Keri McInnis, SVP at Pinnacle Financial Partners and a member of the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees. Pinnacle Financial Partners serves as the presenting sponsor, demonstrating its commitment to community engagement and financial education.RTSWS also recognizes its dedicated volunteers and talented students who participate in programs across more than 30 cities in the US, as well as in Toronto and London. Mentoring Month highlights the critical role our female mentors play in inspiring young women to explore careers across the financial arena. Through mentorship and guidance, RTSWS students gain access and tools to pursue opportunities from high school and university to internships, job shadows, as well as early professional roles through the RTSWS Alumnae & Career Center “This inaugural event celebrates the transformative impact of Maura Cunningham’s vision and her enduring legacy in empowering young women,” said Ashley Leftwich, RTSWS CEO. “Maura’s leadership established a strong foundation, allowing us to advance alongside our high school and university students as they pursue degrees, internships, and early professional roles. Together, we are cultivating a pipeline of motivated talent prepared to excel across the financial industry.”The RTSWS Woman of the Year Luncheon will bring together industry leaders, sponsors, and supporters to celebrate Maura Cunningham’s contributions and the organization’s ongoing impact. Looking ahead, RTSWS plans to rotate the Woman of the Year event across its cities.

