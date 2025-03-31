Rock the Street Wall Street Honors Founder Maura Cunningham as 2025 Woman of the Year

Maura Cunningham 2025 RTSWS Woman of the Year RTSWS Board Chair Anders Hall, Maura Cunningham RTSWS Founder and Ashley Leftwich RTSWS CEO RTSWS Supporters and Attendees

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) closed out Women’s History Month and welcomes Financial Literacy Month with its inaugural Woman of the Year Luncheon , a special celebration honoring Founder Maura Cunningham and her extraordinary contributions to financial and investment education and industry access.As part of this milestone event, the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives passed Senate Joint Resolution No. 193, recognizing RTSWS’s statewide impact and celebrating Maura Cunningham as the 2025 Woman of the Year for her leadership in expanding participation in the capital markets and championing financial literacy for young women.Held in Nashville, the luncheon was co-chaired by Ashley Leftwich, CEO of RTSWS, and Keri McInnis, SVP at Pinnacle Financial Partners. The event featured heartfelt tributes and a look ahead at RTSWS’s growing impact as it operates in more than 30 cities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Guests heard from RTSWS Board Members and enjoyed a live reading of the official state resolution—a powerful moment that commemorated the designation of Rock The Street, Wall Street Day and underscored the importance of this milestone.“Celebrating Maura during Women’s History Month, and now heading into Financial Literacy Month, is both fitting and powerful,” said Ashley Leftwich, CEO of RTSWS. “Maura’s vision continues to drive us forward, and her commitment to building access to the capital markets is shaping a new generation of financially confident young women. We’re proud to grow the organization she founded and carry her mission into new cities and campuses.”Judy Ricketts, industry leader and longtime RTSWS supporter, presented Maura with the Woman of the Year Award, reflecting on her early involvement with the program, “Maura and Ashley often call me an early adopter, and they’re right—I saw from the start, with Maura’s focus on financial math, that this program would change lives,” said Ms. Ricketts. “What Maura built is not just innovative, it’s essential. I’m so proud of her and what RTSWS continues to achieve.”In her remarks, Maura Cunningham, Founder and Executive Chair of RTSWS, conveyed both heartfelt gratitude and a sense of urgency to continue the mission. “I’m deeply thankful for this recognition and the incredible community that has made it possible. When I founded RTSWS in 2012, my goal was to provide investment knowledge, confidence, and access to students who may not have seen a future for themselves in finance. To see 7,500 students complete our programs and transition into college majors and careers, many in the finance industry, is more rewarding than I ever imagined,” she shared. Ms. Cunningham continued that while there’s still much to be done, today is a moment to reflect and express gratitude to the board, volunteers, partners, and to Ashley Leftwich, who is leading RTSWS into exciting and pivotal years ahead.Also recognized during the event was Anders Hall, RTSWS Board Chair who received the inaugural Supporter of the Year Award in recognition of his leadership and dedication to expanding participation in the capital markets. Mr. Hall has been instrumental in helping advance RTSWS’s mission and fostering lasting pathways for students into finance.As RTSWS expands its reach, the organization remains focused on bringing the M in STEM to life, equipping students with financial and investment fundamentals, mentorship, and real-world industry access.About Rock The Street, Wall Street:RTSWS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that equips high school girls and university women with financial and investment literacy. Founded in 2012 and based in Nashville, RTSWS delivers project-based programming in classrooms, industry mentoring, and early-career preparation through its Alumnae & Career Center —empowering the next generation from classrooms to careers.

