RTSWS, Citadel and Citadel Securities Celebrate International Women’s Day by Connecting Students to Careers in Finance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS), a nonprofit bringing the M in STEM to life for high school and university women, proudly collaborated with Citadel and Citadel Securities to host an International Women’s Day event giving RTSWS students and alumnae a front-row seat to careers in finance. This initiative provided attendees with actionable insights, direct industry access, and invaluable networking opportunities with professionals from Citadel and Citadel Securities. Ashley Leftwich , CEO of RTSWS moderated a panel discussion featuring female leaders from Citadel and Citadel Securities who shared their career journeys, experiences in finance, and guidance for young women entering the field.Demystifying Careers in Finance Panelists:· Emily Yan, Director, Citadel Global Equities· Bhavya Kethireddipalli, Associate, Citadel· Melody Wen, Quantitative Trader, Citadel Securities· Ashley Leftwich, CEO, RTSWS (Moderator)Following the discussion, RTSWS students and alumnae participated in interactive networking sessions, engaging in small-group conversations with professionals from both firms. These sessions provided students the opportunity to build connections, ask career-focused questions, and gain firsthand knowledge about roles in investing, trading, and quantitative finance.“As we empower young women in finance, we are grateful to collaborate with Citadel and Citadel Securities for this International Women’s Day event as we continue working to level the playing field for young women in finance,” said Ms. Leftwich. “Bringing the M in STEM to life through financial and investment fundamentals is central to our mission, and this event provides students with the visibility, mentorship, and career pathways that help students thrive in the industry and see what’s possible.”Citadel and Citadel Securities echoed the importance of increasing pathways to careers in finance and technology. “A diverse team and a meritocratic culture are foundational to delivering on our mission,” said Julia Quinn, Director of Philanthropy for Citadel and Citadel Securities. “We are proud to partner with RTSWS as part of our broader commitment to supporting educational access, increasing exposure to our industry, and broadening pathways into the firms for talented students.”The event concluded with small-group networking between students and professionalsfrom Citadel and Citadel Securities, followed by closing remarks that underscored the power of the panel and the meaningful industry discussions for the RTSWS students.RTSWS thanks Citadel, Citadel Securities, and its generous volunteers for theirparticipation. By creating meaningful opportunities for young women to explore financial careers, this event reinforces the importance of mentorship, representation, and industry access.About Rock The Street, Wall StreetRock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the M in STEM to life for high school girls and university women through financial and investment mathematics. By providing industry access, mentorship, and career guidance, RTSWS supports young women on their journey from classrooms to careers , expanding their participation in the capital markets and financial workforce. Founded by Maura Cunningham, RTSWS operates in 60+ schools across 30+ cities in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

