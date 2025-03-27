RTSWS Founder Maura Cunningham and Ashley Leftwich, RTSWS CEO Senate Joint Resolution No. 193 RTSWS Founder Maura Cunningham, 2025 RTSWS Woman of the Year

RTSWS Founder and Nashville Leader Maura Cunningham Honored as 2025 Woman of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Rock the Street Wall Street Day! Tennessee Declares March 27 “Rock the Street Wall Street Day”RTSWS Founder and Nashville Leader Maura Cunningham Honored as 2025 Woman of the YearWHAT:The Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives, joined by Governor Bill Lee, have officially recognized Rock the Street Wall Street (RTSWS) and its founder Maura Cunningham with Senate Joint Resolution No. 193, declaring March 27 as Rock The Street, Wall Street Day in the State of Tennessee. The resolution honors the organization’s statewide impact and celebrates Ms Cunningham.Former Wall Streeter, Maura Cunningham is also named as the 2025 RTSWS Woman of the Year, recognizing her commitment to expanding participation in the financial markets and championing financial and investment education for young women.WHY IT MATTERS:Founded in 2012 in Nashville, RTSWS has served hundreds of students in Tennessee and grown into an international nonprofit dedicated to empowering high school girls and university women through financial & investment literacy. The organization helps students build economic independence and pursue careers in finance. Today, RTSWS operates in more than 30 cities across the U.S., as well as in London and Toronto, with a strong local team of nearly 20 employees based here in Tennessee.ABOUT RTSWS:Rock The Street Wall Street (RTSWS) is an innovative nonprofit, led by CEO Ashley Leftwich, focused on bringing the M in STEM to life through financial and investment education, mentorship, and industry access. From classrooms to careers, RTSWS is preparing the next generation to lead in finance.

RTSWS 2025 Woman of the Year Luncheon b-roll

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.