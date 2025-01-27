RCG Global Services Unveils Rebrand to Myridius, Embarking on a New Chapter of Innovation and Expansion

New Identity Reflects Company’s Transformation as a Trusted Advisor and Expert in Cloud and AI-Native Business Solutions

Our rebranding to Myridius reflects our rapid growth and transformation, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and investments that enhance our capabilities, broaden our reach, and deepen our impact” — Ramesh Ramani, CEO of Myridius

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCG Global Services, a global IT services leader for over five decades, today announced its transformation to Myridius. This new identity embodies a refined vision and strategy focused on AI and cloud engineering, data, automation, and business consulting among other areas. The rebranding represents Myridius’ commitment to being a trusted partner in digital transformation for Global 1,000 clients across banking and financial services, insurance, travel and hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, and consumer industries.“Our rebranding to Myridius reflects our rapid growth and transformation, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and investments that enhance our capabilities, broaden our reach, and deepen our impact,” said Ramesh Ramani, CEO of Myridius. “Inspired by 'myriad' and 'genius,' the name Myridius sheds past perceptions and underscores our role as a trusted partner and innovator. We are committed to delivering solutions that redefine client expectations and demonstrate our ability to compete at the highest levels in today’s dynamic business and IT environment.”The new identity reflects Myridius’ ambitious growth trajectory, marked by recent milestones such as its acquisitions of Aethereus, a leader in Salesforce advisory, architecture, and experience design; and Woodridge Software, a FinTech-focused software development firm; alongside a significant expansion in India.In 2024, Myridius expanded its global presence with the launch of new cloud, digital, data, and AI delivery hubs in Chennai and Pune, India, complementing its well-established operations in the Philippines. These hubs, supported by an innovation lab, are dedicated to enabling business and technology transformation. They provide collaborative spaces where Myridius partners with clients to co-create next-generation solutions.“The Myridius brand now reflects who we are—bold innovators, resourceful strategists, adaptable technology experts, and committed partners driving transformative change,” said Aziz Virani, Myridius’ Chairman of the Board. “The myriad possibilities we unlock by uniting diverse expertise and creativity are the cornerstone of our new direction.”About MyridiusMyridius, formerly RCG Global Services, brings over 50 years of leadership and expertise in delivering transformative technology solutions. We specialize in AI-driven strategies, digital engineering, cloud innovation, and data, enabling businesses to innovate, grow, and compete in an ever-changing landscape. Discover transformative results with Myridius at www.myridius.com About FrontenacFrontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com

