Osner’s FC Launches Official Website Ahead of Inaugural NPSL Season in May 2025

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooklyn , NY – Osner’s FC, the only NPSL soccer club in New York City since the Brooklyn Italians last competed in 2013, proudly announces the launch of its official website at www.osnersfc.com . This milestone not only signals the arrival of a new era of soccer in Brooklyn but also sets the stage for an inspiring journey that unites passion for the sport with community empowerment. As the team prepares for its inaugural season in May 2025, Osner’s FC aims to bring semi-professional soccer back to Brooklyn with a mission to unify and inspire the community through the universal language of soccer. Where Haitian heritage and Brooklyn pride converge, Osner’s FC embodies the rich cultural tapestry and vibrant spirit of its community.Osner’s FC is the brainchild of Haitian-American entrepreneur J. Ronald Nazaire, who named the club in honor of his late father, Osner Aurel Nazaire. December 20 holds profound significance for J. Ronald, marking both the date of his father’s passing 12 years ago and the day the club was accepted into the NPSL league. This serendipitous alignment inspired the creation of a soccer club that would carry forward his father’s legacy and values.“After my father’s passing on December 20, 2012, I was moved to create something that would reflect his unwavering values of hard work, resilience, and community,” said J. Ronald Nazaire, President and General Manager of Osner’s FC. “Naming the club after my father is not just a tribute to his life but a way to ensure that his name lives on through a team dedicated to fostering unity, nurturing talent, and bringing hope to those it serves. It’s about building a lasting legacy, not just for him, but for the community.”The beautifully designed website serves as a comprehensive hub for fans and supporters. Visitors can find essential information about ticket sales, official merchandise, and the club’s ambitious vision. Beyond soccer, Osner’s FC is committed to community engagement and inclusivity, exemplified by its numerous programs and initiatives aimed at celebrating Brooklyn’s cultural diversity and strengthening local bonds.Through the collaboration of Osner’s FC, Osner’s FC Academy, and the Osner Foundation, Inc., the club plans to host various community-focused events and initiatives, including:• Diversity Celebrations: Events commemorating AAPI Month, Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Pride Month, and Brooklyn’s unique multicultural heritage.• Community Recognition Programs: Initiatives such as “Operation Give Back,” Community Hero of the Month, Local Business of the Month, Teacher Appreciation efforts, and Female Student-Athlete Recognition.• Health and Wellness Programs: Free soccer clinics, workshops, and adult soccer teams designed to promote physical activity and community engagement under the initiative “Operation Get Active.”The club’s motto, “Respect All, Fear None,” encapsulates its approach to competition and life. Known as “The Lions of Brooklyn,” Osner’s FC symbolizes pride, strength, and determination both on and off the field. This ethos not only defines their approach to the sport but also their commitment to making a positive impact in the Brooklyn community.“Osner’s FC is more than just a soccer club; it is a family, a movement, and a source of inspiration,” J. Ronald Nazaire emphasized. “Through our programs and outreach, we aim to empower individuals and foster a sense of unity that transcends the game. Together, we roar for our community, our culture, and our future. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”The launch of the website also highlights Osner’s FC’s dedication to providing fans with an immersive experience. From purchasing tickets to accessing the latest updates, fans can feel connected to the team every step of the way. The club’s commitment to transparency and engagement is further underscored by its active presence across social media platforms:• Instagram: @osnersfc• YouTube: Osner’s FC• Facebook: Osner’s FC• TikTok: @osnersfc• LinkedIn: Osnersfc• Twitter: @osnersfcAs the team gears up for its debut season in May 2025 at the historic Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, the excitement and anticipation continue to grow. Osner’s FC invites fans, partners, and community members to join this journey, celebrate the beautiful game, and witness the impact of a club built on values of respect, unity, and resilience.About Osner’s FCOsner’s FC is Brooklyn’s premier NPSL soccer club, founded in honor of Osner Aurel Nazaire. Driven by the values of hard work, resilience, and community, the club is dedicated to uniting and inspiring the Brooklyn community through the power of soccer. Join us as we make history in our inaugural season in May 2025.

