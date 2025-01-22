Maine DOE and DHHS to Host Annual Foster Care Points of Contact Training on January 30

The Annual Foster Care Points of Contact (POC) training for school administrative units (SAUs) is scheduled for Thursday, January 30, at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS), this event will bring together the foster care POCs from individual SAUs, as well as regional foster care POCs from the OCFS.

The purpose of this yearly training is to review foster care provisions, to review the State of Maine Transportation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Maine DOE and DHHS, and to provide those working most closely with youth in foster care an opportunity to network with counterparts across the state who support students in foster care.

The training will include a formal presentation, followed by an opportunity for SAU foster care POCs to connect with OCFS foster care POCs (listed below) in small breakout groups where participants will engage in regional-level conversations to share updates, successes, and concerns.

OCFS Foster Care Points of Contact for Education ​

More Information About Educational Protections for Children in Foster Care

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) was signed on December 10, 2015, and amended the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA). ESSA contains provisions related to protections for children in foster care and requires the Maine DOE and SAUs to collaborate with the OCFS to ensure educational stability for children in foster care. The goal of ESSA’s provisions is for children in foster care to experience minimal disruption in their education as a result of being placed in foster care and to receive the same opportunities to develop the necessary skills to be successful as children who are not in foster care.

Under ESSA, the Maine DOE and OCFS must work together to ensure that:

A child in foster care will enroll or remain enrolled in the child’s school of origin, unless a determination is made that it is not in the child’s best interest to attend that school.

If a determination is made that is not in the child’s best interest to remain in the school of origin, the child will immediately be enrolled in a new school, even if the child and/or his or her guardians are unable to produce records normally required for enrollment.

The child’s new school must immediately contact the school of origin to obtain relevant records.

Please consider joining the Director of the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports, Julie Smyth, and DHHS Manager of Field Operations, Jill Hunter, for the ’24-’25 Foster Care Points of Contact Meeting on Thursday, January 30. You may register in advance for this meeting here. Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For questions, please contact Julie Smyth at julie.a.smyth@maine.gov or 207-592-0949.