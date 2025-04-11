Maine DOE Update – April 11, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Week of the Young Child®: Childhood Professional Spotlights

The Week of the Young Child® highlights the importance of early childhood education and the foundational role it plays in a child’s success. This week also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the early care and education professionals who nurture and support children and families during this critical stage of growth and development. Each day of the week, the Maine DOE highlighted early childhood professionals who have been nominated by their colleagues and the communities they serve. | Monday Spotlights | Tuesday Spotlights | Wednesday Spotlights | Thursday Spotlights | Friday Spotlights

Maine DOE Seeking Public Comment on CTE Performance Levels for Maine’s Revised 2024 Perkins State Plan (2025 Submission)

To enhance Maine’s high-quality Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking public comment on performance levels for Maine’s Revised 2024 Perkins State Plan. Comments will be accepted through Friday, June 6, 2025. | More

Maine DOE Expands Kindergarten Entry Inventory Project; Applications Open to Pilot

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is launching a second phase of its Kindergarten Entry Inventory (KEI) project during the 2025-2026 school year. Applications are being accepted through May 9 for piloting KEI tools in kindergarten classrooms. | More

School Nutrition Teams Compete in 10th Annual Maine DOE Farm to School Cook-off

March kicked off the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Team’s 10th Annual Maine Farm to School Cook-off. This event aims to showcase the culinary skills of school nutrition professionals, while promoting locally-grown products in school meals. | More

Finance Authority of Maine Offers Free Resources to Help Celebrate April as Financial Literacy Month

April is National Financial Literacy Month, an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of financial literacy in the classroom. Financial literacy is understanding and using financial skills, including responsible money management, budgeting, saving, and investing for the future. The Finance Authority of Maine(FAME) offers a variety of financial wellness resources and activities for K-12 students | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Biddeford High School Helps Students Explore Interests and Build Connections Through ‘Passion Classes’ Event

Discovering what excites and motivates students can be a game-changer in education, boosting engagement, academic performance, and overall wellbeing. Last month, Biddeford High School (BHS) hosted “Passion Classes,” a special day filled with a unique curriculum designed to help students explore new hobbies and interests, while fostering meaningful connections with teachers. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Weekly Office Hours: Exploring Numeracy Across the Curriculum

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team invites educators to join a new series of weekly virtual office hours, focused on exploring numeracy across content areas. Sessions will take place every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., beginning April 16, 2025, and running through June 4, 2025. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.