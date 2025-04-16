Nominations Open for 2025 MAHPERD Teachers of the Year

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (MAHPERD) Teacher of the Year awards. Nominations are due April 30, 2025.

MAHPERD Teacher of the Year awards are presented to health education, physical education, and adapted physical education teachers who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their students and profession. The following categories are eligible for consideration:

Elementary Physical Education teacher

Middle school Physical Education teacher

Secondary Physical Education teacher

Adapted Physical Education teacher

High school Health Education teacher

Many teachers throughout the State of Maine are deserving of this award, and MAHPERD would like to be able to recognize more of those individuals. The criteria to nominate can be found on the nomination form: MAHPERD Teacher of the Year Nomination Form.

Again, nominations are due April 30, 2025.

With questions, please contact Rick Kramer, Executive Director of MAHPERD, at executivedirector.mahperd@gmail.com.

The Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (MAHPERD) is a nonprofit organization for professionals and students in related fields of health, physical education, recreation and dance. MAHPERD is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Mainers by supporting and promoting effective educational practices, quality curriculum, instruction, and assessment in the areas of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, Dance, and related fields.