Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,178 in the last 365 days.

Legislature Announces 2025 Joint Legislative Budget Hearing Schedule

Senate Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger and Assembly Ways and Means Committee Chair J. Gary Pretlow today announced the joint legislative hearing schedule on the State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2025-26 Executive Budget Proposal.

These hearings, each of which focuses on a programmatic area of the Executive Budget Proposal, are intended to provide the appropriate legislative committees with public input. The hearings will be available for viewing on the Senate and Assembly websites. The Legislative Channel (on cable systems throughout the state) also will carry the proceedings.

In accordance with the schedule, the hearings will commence on January 27 and conclude on February 27. The respective state agency or department heads will begin testimony each day, followed by witnesses who have requested to testify on that area of the budget. Due to time constraints related to provisions of the New York State Constitution concerning the approval of the state budget by April 1, only a limited number of witnesses can be accommodated at any given hearing. The committees will endeavor to permit as many interested parties to testify as possible, ensuring that a wide range of views are presented, and will attempt to avoid redundant testimony where possible.  

The agency and departmental portion of the hearings are provided for in Article 7, Section 3 of the Constitution and Article 2, Section 31 of the Legislative Law. The State Legislature is also soliciting public comment on the proposed budget pursuant to Article 2, Section 31-a of the Legislative Law. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joint Legislative  
Hearing & Date 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Submission of Written Testimony For Individuals Providing Testimony IN PERSON

 

 

 

 

 

Submission of Written Testimony ONLY  

 

 

 

 

 

January 27 
Agriculture & Markets/ Parks & Recreation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

January 28 
Environmental Conservation/Energy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

January 29 
Elementary & Secondary Education 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 4 
Local & General Government 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 5 
Mental Hygiene

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 6 
Transportation 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 11 
Health/ Medicaid 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 12 
Human Services 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 13 
Public Protection 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

February 25
Higher Education

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
February 26
Labor/ Workforce 		January 29 at 5 p.m.  February 14 at 12 p.m.  February 26 at 5 p.m. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 Taxes January 29 at 5 p.m.  February 14 at 12 p.m.  February 27 at 5 p.m. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Legislature Announces 2025 Joint Legislative Budget Hearing Schedule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more