Atlanta Chapter of American Theatre Organ Society to host screening of “THE MARK OF ZORRO” with live theatre organ

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society will be hosting a screening of the 1920 silent film “The Mark of Zorro” (1920) in celebration of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Plaza Theatre located at 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE. The event provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience a silent film accompanied by a traditional theatre organ, which have become rare in the United States and the state of Georgia.“The Mark of Zorro” (1920) stars Douglas Fairbanks as the titular hero in a timeless Western romance silent film. The film was very influential on the genre of adventure films and marked the first film depiction of the character of Zorro, who went on to become an iconic character and be featured in various movies and TV shows.“There’s no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to watch a timeless romance silent film on the big screen accompanied with a live theatre organ,” said Chapter President David Yackman.The theatre organ became popular during the 1920s at the height of the silent film era. These magnificent instruments were designed to replicate the sound of a full orchestra on one instrument and can emulate the sounds of instruments such as pipe organ violins, flutes, oboes, trumpets, clarinets, tambourines, cymbals and even sleigh bells, allowing for a fully immersive performance from just one performer.The American Theatre Organ Society was founded in 1955 to promote preservation, awareness and celebration of these unique instruments. The Atlanta chapter is happy to share the joy of the theatre organ with the wider community. Visit www.atosatlanta.org/ to learn more.Visit www.plazaatlanta.com to purchase a ticket to the event. To learn more about the American Theatre Organ Society, contact aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com.

