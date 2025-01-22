DOUG FROST JOINS CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL

Picture of Christina Cates on show poster DOUG FROST ON CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL POSTER

Echolands Winery co-owner talks about his life's work

Why not give Christina's show a listen? She offers plenty of food … and drink … for thought!” — Lucas A Ferrara, Producer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’re an oenophile, you won’t want to miss the next episode of CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL with Christina Cates, a popular new talk show that airs each week on AM970 radio.▫️On Sunday, January 26, 2025, from 9-10 PM (Eastern), Christina’s special guest will be Doug Frost—co-owner of Echolands Winery and one of the few people in the world to hold both the Master of Wine and Master Sommelier titles.▫️In addition to regularly contributing articles to prominent beverage industry publications, Frost is the author of two critically acclaimed books, “On Wine: A Master Sommelier and Master of Wine Tells All," and “Uncorking Wine.”▫️Frequently invited to judge wine competitions and conduct educational seminars, Wine Enthusiast Magazine has described Frost as “one of the most knowledgeable and articulate wine experts in the world,” while The Wine Spectator hailed him as a “standout in the industry.”▫️To hear their intriguing conversation, join Christina Cates and Doug Frost on Sunday night, from 9-10 PM (Eastern) by tuning in to AM970 radio (in the New York Tri-State area). You can also listen to the broadcast here: https://am970theanswer.com/radioshow/culinary-confidential ▫️You’ll also find a recorded version of the program on all the major “podcatchers,” including Amazon Music, Apple, Audible, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube.▫️Why not give Chistina's show a listen? She offers plenty of food … and drink … for thought!

