SHAKE IT OFF WITH JANET SHERLUND & DR. JOHN HILLEN

JANET SHERLUND + DR. JOHN HILLEN APPEAR ON SHAKE IT OFF LUCAS FERRARA (left), MERT ROBERTS (right), ON SHOW POSTER

Best-Selling Author Sherianna Boyle and Renowned Gallerist Fernando Luis Alvarez Will Also Join the Show

We’ll heal all that irks you. Or, we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!” — Lucas A. Ferrara, co-Host

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 7-9 PM (Eastern), SHERIANNA BOYLE, JANET SHERLUND, FERNANDO LUIS ALVAREZ, & DR. JOHN HILLEN will join us on the next episode of SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! -- AM970's hottest new talk-show.Sherianna Boyle -- an international best-selling author -- blends psychology, energy healing, and spiritual approaches to help people achieve emotional freedom and well-being. Her latest work, “Just Ask Spirit,” explores the connection between emotions and spirituality and equips readers with tools and techniques to better connect with their spiritual selves.Janet Sherlund is the author of the stirring memoir "Abandoned at Birth,” which delves into the complex emotions and challenges faced by adoptees and their families. She shares her personal experience of being given up for adoption at birth and how it impacted her life, raising awareness about the feelings of loss, grief, and the search for belonging experienced by many adoptees.Fernando Luis Alvarez -- a Colombian American artist, activist, and philanthropist -- is the founder of the Fernando Luis Alvarez Gallery, which focuses on building artists' careers and fostering community engagement through art. He’ll tell us about “Hug for Unity,” his latest project.Dr. John Hillen -- an accomplished CEO, Board Chairman, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, and an award-winning professor -- has helped shape leaders and organizations for decades. His latest book, “The Strategy Dialogues,” explores the complexities of business strategy and delves into the art of strategic thinking.Hear Sherianna, Janet, Fernando, John, and the entire SHAKE IT OFF team, LIVE -- on Sunday, February 23, 2025 -- from 7-9 PM (Eastern) on AM970 radio (in the New York Tri-State area), or listen here:Should you miss the live program, catch us 24/7 on your favorite “podcatcher” -- including, Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube.We’ll heal all that irks you. Or, we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!

SHAKE IT OFF PROMO FEATURING JANET SHERLUND & DR. JOHN HILLEN

