World Series Champ, Johnny Damon, Joins Culinary Confidential

Damon Unveils A-GAME: The New Sports Drink Revolution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AM970 's hottest new talk show, Culinary Confidential , is thrilled to announce a special guest appearance by two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon.The episode, hosted by the dynamic Christina Cates , will air this Sunday, February 23 at 9 PM (ET).Johnny Damon is a former professional baseball outfielder who played in Major League Baseball from 1995 to 2012 and has been associated with such teams as the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cleveland Indians. In addition to being a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion -- having won titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and the New York Yankees in 2009 -- Damon is also recognized for his contributions off the field, including his work with the Johnny Damon Foundation, which supports disadvantaged children and military families.Culinary Confidential, hosted by Christina Cates, delves into the heart of the hospitality industry, exploring its trends, triumphs, and challenges. Each week, Christina shares her passion for food and hospitality, featuring conversations with some of the most interesting and influential voices in the industry. This week's episode with Johnny Damon promises to be a captivating blend of sports and talk about his new hydration drink -- A-GAME -- designed to refuel, rehydrate, and aid in the body's recovery by offering a blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and natural electrolytes from sea salt.On Sunday, February 23, tune in to the program on AM970 radio at 9 PM (Eastern) (if you’re in the New York Tri-State area) or listen to the show here: https://culinaryconfidentialchristina.com/ After the broadcast, you’ll also find a recorded version of the show on all the major podcast platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple, Audible, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube.Be a sport. Give Christina’s show a listen. She offers plenty of food for thought.

