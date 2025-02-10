SHAKE IT OFF WITH DR. CRISTINA LEPORT & EDWARD SEGAL

"CHANGE OF HEART" and "WHISTLE-STOP POLITICS" DISCUSSED

We’ll heal all that irks you. Or, we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!” — Lucas A. Ferrara, co-Host

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 7-9 PM (Eastern), DR. CRISTINA LEPORT and EDWARD SEGAL will be our special guests on the next episode of SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS LIVE! Dr. Cristina LePort -- an author and cardiologist known for her medical thrillers -- has been practicing Internal Medicine and Cardiology in Southern California for over 30 years. Her novels combine her medical expertise with compelling narratives. Her debut work, “Dissection," is a medical mystery that has received praise for its gripping storyline and realistic medical details. In her latest book, "Change of Heart," we follow the investigation of a complex murder case disguised as a suicide. Set in present-day New York City, the story delves into themes of cybercrime, organized crime, and the dark side of organ donation.Edward Segal -- a journalist, author, and crisis management expert -- wrote the award-winning book, "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies." His latest project, "Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them," explores the pivotal role campaign trains played in American elections over 185 years. It features stories of politicians like Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and Ronald Reagan, and is filled with engaging anecdotes and striking images, offering a journey back into America's political past and shedding light on the personalities and campaigns that shaped history.Join Cristina, Edward, and the entire SHAKE IT OFF team, LIVE —on Sunday, February 16, 2025 —from 7-9 PM (Eastern) by tuning in to AM970 radio (if you’re in the New York Tri-State area), or listen to the broadcast here: https://shakeitofflive.com/ Should you miss the live program, catch us 24/7 on your favorite “podcatcher” of choice — including, Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube.We’ll heal all that irks you. Or, we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!

SHAKE IT OFF LIVE WITH LEPORT & SEGAL PROMO

