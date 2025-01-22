Six Wyoming Educators Honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

CHEYENNE – Six outstanding Wyoming educators have been named recipients of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) for the 2021-23 cohorts, the highest recognition a K-12 STEM teacher can receive in the United States. Each recipient receives a certificate signed by the President, a $10,000 award, and an invitation to Washington, D.C. for a formal awards ceremony. The Wyoming recipients are:

Mathematics Awardees

Emmy Hergert, Thermopolis Middle School, Thermopolis, 2023.

Wade Kinsey, Woodland Park Elementary, Sheridan, 2022.

Rachel Peters, Lander Valley High School, Lander, 2021.

Science Awardees

Charity Penn, Douglas Middle School, Douglas, 2023.

Andrea Hayden, Spring Creek Elementary, Laramie, 2022.

Claudia Troxel, Lander Valley High School and Central Wyoming Community College, Lander, 2021.

“I am so proud of these six exceptional educators for receiving this national honor. Their dedication to inspiring Wyoming students in STEM fields is truly commendable and this recognition is a testament to their hard work, creativity, and the positive impact they have on our students’ lives,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.

PAEMST honors exceptional STEM educators who foster curiosity and inspire the next generation of innovators. 336 teachers and mentors were recognized nationwide for their contributions to excellence in education. The program recognizes educators in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. territories.

2025 PAEMST nominations are being accepted through February 6.

