WDE Seeks Public Comment on the 2025 Annual State Application Under Part B of the IDEA and Proposed Use of Funds

The Wyoming Department of Education seeks public comment on the FFY 2025 Annual State Application Under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Proposed Use of Funds. Comments can be submitted online or via mail by 11:59 p.m. on April 21.

The state application and an interactive spreadsheet detail how Wyoming will use IDEA funds to provide special education and related services to children with disabilities. IDEA is a federal law that guarantees a free appropriate public education to eligible children with disabilities. To receive federal IDEA funds, each state must submit an application and a description of the use of funds to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs.

Comments can be mailed to:

Deb Montoya

Wyoming Department of Education

122 W. 25th St. Suite E200

Cheyenne, WY 82002