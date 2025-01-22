DCAC Tickets and Partnerships Are LIVE for the 10th Annual #PeoplesConference

DCACLive2025 Tickets are On Sale Now

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) has announced that tickets and partnership opportunities are now live for DCACLive 2025. The event will take place in Austin, Texas, from September 16-18, 2025, at the iconic ACL Live at the Moody Theater.DCACLive 2025 celebrates "A Decade of Data" at the #PeoplesConference, bringing together over a thousand industry leaders, disruptors, and innovators. The event begins on Tuesday morning with a Charity Golf Tournament, followed by wellness and networking events throughout the week, as part of the #ProConnect experience. The conference concludes with the second annual "Connect on Deck" boat party on Thursday. DCACLive2024 Recap:Last year’s event demonstrated significant growth and engagement, attracting:1,200+ attendees from around the globe700+ companies representing leading players in the industry35+ hours of networking, fostering valuable connections and partnerships25+ speakers featuring thought leaders and trailblazers30+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutionsBuilding on this success, DCACLive 2025 is set to deliver an even more transformative experience. Themed "The Dawn of the Data Center Gold Rush," the event will explore the unprecedented opportunities in digital infrastructure, driven by advancements in AI, cloud computing, and sustainability.Highlights of DCACLive 2025:A Decade of Data: Celebrating 10 years of innovation, collaboration, and disruption.Future-Focused Panels and Workshops: Covering topics such as AI, cloud computing, and sustainable infrastructure.Unparalleled Networking: Connecting industry pioneers, innovators, and rising stars.Partnership Opportunities Available:DCACLive 2025 partnerships are designed to create impact and deliver value:Premium Brand Visibility: Partners gain exposure to a targeted audience of 1,200+ attendees and 700+ companies.Thought Leadership: Opportunities to participate in workshops, panels, or networking sessions.Exclusive Networking Access: Connection opportunities during 35+ hours of networking events.Showcase Innovation: Join 30+ exhibitors in demonstrating the latest advancements.Ticket Pricing:Early Bird: $775 (available until May 31, 2025)Right on Time: $850 (until July 31, 2025)Better Late than Never: $900 (until September 14, 2025)At the Door: $1,100DCACLive 2025 offers attendees the chance to engage with the brightest minds in the industry while celebrating 10 years of impactful conferences.

