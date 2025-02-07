Brand New 2024 Construction Home in Breckenridge Colorado Now for Sale

250 Sallie Barber Road Exterior Built-in-Bar Kitchen and Conversation Area

This custom home completed construction in 2024. A unique property in a one of a kind town!

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 250 Sallie Barber Road: Breckenridge's Unrivaled Legacy Estate UnveiledIn the heart of Breckenridge, where the majestic peaks pierce the Colorado sky, a legacy property unlike any other has emerged: 250 Sallie Barber Road. This newly constructed (2024) private luxury estate, encompassing a sprawling, fenced 38 acres – the largest residential land holding currently available in Summit County – redefines mountain living. This is not merely a home; it's an unrivaled sanctuary designed for the most discerning buyer.Beyond the gated entrance lies a world of unparalleled luxury and potential. This 7,444-square-foot masterpiece, boasting 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, was meticulously crafted in collaboration with the Restoration Hardware Global Design team. Each room is a showcase of RH's most coveted furniture and design elements, creating an atmosphere of timeless elegance.The attention to detail is simply extraordinary. From the fully custom floors, sourced from high-altitude mills and site-cured for lasting beauty, to the Younger and Groove ceilings finished in a custom cabinetry shop, every element exudes quality. The highest grade 100% wool carpets and cashmere rugs provide underfoot luxury, while Lutron whole-home lighting automation and smart thermostats ensure effortless control. Cat 6e wiring throughout, multiple electrical expansion panels, and wiring for whole-home audio cater to the most sophisticated technological needs. Starlink internet ensures seamless connectivity, while an oxygen system in three bedrooms, designed for ADA accessibility, adds an extra layer of comfort and consideration. A working fireplace adds warmth and ambiance to the living space.The culinary enthusiast will be captivated by the commercial-grade custom Perlick Tobin Ellis bar, five strategically placed refrigerators, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, and an 80+ bottle wine fridge. Relaxation and rejuvenation are paramount, with multiple steam showers, a full spa featuring a wet and dry sauna, and heated walkways leading to and around the swim spa.The exterior of the home is equally impressive, with full stone granite used both inside and out. The property’s expansive acreage, zoned agricultural, offers significant tax benefits and write-offs, and presents a wealth of unique opportunities. Envision a private helicopter pad, equestrian facilities, your own personal ski slope with a cable lift, or even subdividing the land for future development or spec homes – the possibilities are endless.Short-term rentals are also permitted, offering immediate income potential. A fenced area for pets ensures their safety and enjoyment. A 4-car garage provides ample parking, and 3,000 square feet of patios invite outdoor living and entertaining.250 Sallie Barber Road commands the best views in Summit County, a truly rare vantage point that encompasses the entire breathtaking 10-mile range. Despite its private and secluded setting, this exceptional estate is less than 10 minutes from downtown Breckenridge and Main Street, placing world-class amenities within easy reach. This estate is also a staging station for the local fire department.This is more than just a residence; it's a legacy property, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Breckenridge's most coveted landscape. 250 Sallie Barber Road is the epitome of mountain living, a testament to refined taste and an investment in a future of unparalleled luxury.Key Features:Brand New Construction (2024)Largest Residential Land Holding in Summit County (38 Fenced Acres)6 Bedrooms, 9 Bathrooms, 7,444 Sq FtDesigned in Collaboration with Restoration Hardware Global Design TeamAgricultural Zoning (Significant Tax Benefits)Potential for Helicopter Pad, Horses, and Private Ski SlopeSubdivision Potential for Future DevelopmentShort-Term Rental PermittedUnrivaled Views of the 10-Mile RangeCustom Finishes and Top-of-the-Line AmenitiesWorking FireplaceStarlink InternetOxygen System in 3 Bedrooms (ADA Accessible)Fenced Pet Area4-Car Garage3,000 Sq Ft of PatiosLess than 10 Minutes to Downtown Breckenridge

