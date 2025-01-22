Top tips for fun winter outings to state parks and trails (published January 22, 2025)

Many Minnesotans visit state parks and hit the trails in summer, but winter outdoor activities are just as fun. To help people plan winter visits to state parks, recreation areas and trails, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shares top ways to have fun this winter, with or without snow.

“Winter offers a whole new way to play outside, providing recreation options to refresh the spirit, boost your mood and connect with nature,” said Ann Pierce, the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division director. “To help all Minnesotans enjoy these benefits, no matter their previous experience or budget, we’re highlighting no-cost and low-cost activities and providing easy trip planning resources.”

Here are a few favorite outdoor activities to try this winter:

Look for birds

Winter birding in Minnesota offers a unique opportunity to see species adapted to cold climates. The quiet, leafless landscapes make it easier to spot and hear birds. Whether people are seasoned birders or beginners, birding is a rewarding way to connect with nature and experience Minnesota's wildlife in a new season. Several parks even have free birding programs to participate in this winter, including Afton, Fort Snelling, Itasca, Nerstrand Big Woods, Sibley, Wild River and William O’Brien. Find the events on the Parks and Trails event calendar.

Go for a winter hike

Winter hiking is a rewarding way to experience winter landscapes while staying active in colder months. It offers physical benefits along with mental health boosts from exposure to natural light and serene surroundings. With proper gear and preparation, winter hiking allows for unique encounters with nature, less crowded trails than summer months, and stunning seasonal scenery. Winter hiking is a great option for state parks, recreation areas and trails. Some state parks have plowed or packed trails; these locations are listed on the DNR winter hiking webpage.

Hit the bike trails

Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area is one of Minnesota’s premiere mountain biking destinations, and in winter, its trails are great for fat bike riding. In the Twin Cities metro area, Fort Snelling State Park has 6 miles of multi-use trails open to fat biking. State trails are also open to winter biking. Learn more about fat biking and other locations to ride on the DNR’s fat biking webpage.

Become a Junior Ranger

State park visitors are invited to pick up a free Junior Ranger book from ranger stations or print one at home from the Junior Ranger webpage. Activities in this booklet are designed for ages six to 10, but anyone is welcome to participate. Complete the activities and earn a free Junior Ranger badge.

Attend a candlelight event

Candlelight events are free, family-friendly events. They offer short, easy trails lit with lanterns or luminaries. Visitors can stop by anytime during the event and enjoy the trail at their own pace. Visit the DNR candlelight event webpage for dates and locations.

Go ice fishing

Minnesota residents can fish without a fishing license in many Minnesota state parks; this includes ice fishing. Those new to the sport can check out one of the state park ice fishing programs to get tips for a successful outing. Programs are listed on the state parks ice fishing webpage.

Snow activities

While much of the state doesn’t currently have enough snow for activities such as snowshoeing, sledding, cross-country skiing or snowmobiling, there are select locations in Minnesota with enough snow for these activities. Skiers and snowmobile riders can check out the DNR website for winter trail reports. If snow arrives, information about sledding and snowshoeing in state parks is in the DNR winter guide.

Planning and safety tips

Being prepared is key to making a trip to a state park or trail successful and fun.

Be aware of special conditions or other alerts that might impact a state park or recreation area visit by checking park websites before leaving home.

The DNR recommends buying a state park vehicle permit before arriving at the park using the state parks permit webpage. Permits can be purchased in person when ranger stations are open; hours can be found on park websites. Permits can also be checked out at select public libraries in Minnesota. State trails do not require vehicle permits.

Check the weather forecast before heading out, and dress appropriately for the conditions. If new to winter outdoor recreation in Minnesota, check out the DNR’s guide to dressing for Minnesota winters.

Always check ice depth before going on frozen water and remember that ice is never 100% safe. Read the ice safety page on the DNR website for information.