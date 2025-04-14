DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, April 14 (published April 14, 2025)

Get fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a fishing webpage to help answer angler questions. The page answers questions like:

What species can I fish for?

What kind of bait is legal?

What kind of fish can I keep?

The page is a mobile-friendly destination for information on when, where and how to fish. Users will find links to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations, and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota.

DNR announces temporary, seasonal fishing closures

To protect spawning fish, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has begun to close certain portions of some Minnesota waters. The closings are routine and based on local conditions.

Closings happen each year as ice-out begins and waters begin to warm. The DNR closes the spawning locations to fishing only where habitat is limited and fish are very concentrated in one location, such as a river or the bay of a lake where fish are congregated during spawning.

Areas closed to fishing are listed and updated on the Minnesota DNR website. Portions of waters closed to fishing also are posted at access sites and in other visible areas. Anglers may fish in areas that are not posted.

Minnesota DNR hosts webinar on enjoying spring ephemerals

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, April 23, learn about spring ephemerals. These tiny, early blooming plants that are among the first signs of growth after a long winter, and they only stick around for a short time. Join Ann Gunness, conservationist on the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, Andrew Wendt, Minnesota state park naturalist, and Susan Wilkins, garden curator for the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board, as they highlight a few common ephemeral species, share tips on how to identify them, and give an insider’s guide on how to see ephemerals before they disappear.

Note: The webinar scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, has been canceled.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.