Free entrance to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, April 26 (published April 14, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 73 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, April 26. This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit at state parks and recreation areas. The four fee-free days are spread out over the year, giving people an opportunity to visit a state park for free in each season of the year.

“Spring is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy everything Minnesota state parks and recreation areas have to offer,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “It’s the perfect season to shake off winter, spend time with loved ones, and soak in the beauty of nature waking up from winter dormancy — whether it’s spotting wildflowers, hearing the songs of returning birds, or seeing the trees begin to leaf out.”

Each spring, a Free Park Day is scheduled on the Saturday after Earth Day. Park visitors are encouraged to recreate responsibly to protect natural resources. For example:

Spring is a time of increased wildlife activity; respect wildlife by observing from a distance.

Stay on trails when hiking or biking to avoid erosion and damage to sensitive plants and wildlife habitat.

Resist the urge to pick blooming spring wildflowers – take a photo instead. Leave flowers, rocks and other natural objects as they were found.

Interpretive naturalists at some locations have planned programming for the Free Park Day. There’s no cost to participate in these events, a few of which are listed below. See the full state parks and trails events calendar online.

EarthFest 2025, Wild River State Park, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join in the 42nd annual celebration of spring at the park. All ages are welcome. Pick and choose activities or come to them all.

Blue Mounds Birding, Blue Mounds State Park, 9-10:30 a.m. Join the naturalist for a 2-mile hike along the Mound Creek Trail and practice birding skills. Learn tips and tricks to identify common bird species in the park.

Bison Babies Nature Cart, Blue Mounds State Park, 1-3 p.m. Each spring the Blue Mounds bison herd expands as the cows give birth to little red calves. Stop by the naturalist’s cart to learn about growing up as a bison, with a chance to catch a glimpse of a newborn through the spotting scope.

Not Every Fire is a Wildfire, William O’Brien State Park, 1-2:30 p.m. Learn how park staff uses fire to manage more than 1,000 acres of prairies. All ages are welcome.

Nature Stories: My Friend Earth, Big Bog State Recreation Area, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Learn how wonderful and important the Earth is for people through a blend of stories and crafts and go on a fun nature scavenger hunt.



Visitors looking for specific recreational opportunities or amenities can use the ParkFinder tool to find a great park or recreation area for their trip. Check for updates in the visitor alerts on park websites.

While a vehicle permit is not needed for admission on Free Park Days, additional fees for things like camping reservations and equipment rentals still apply.

For more information, visit the DNR’s Free Park Days webpage.