North Shore state park and hiking trail nominated for awards (published April 14, 2025)

Gooseberry Falls State Park and the Devil’s Kettle Trail at Judge C.R. Magney State Park have been nominated for USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards in the Best State Park and Best Hiking Trail categories, respectively. Voting is open to the public beginning today, April 14 at noon and will end on Monday, May 12 at noon. Each person can vote once per day per category.

Selected by a panel of USA Today editors and subject matter experts, these two Minnesota gems stand among just 20 nominees nationwide in their respective categories, showcasing their reputations as premiere destinations for outdoor enthusiasts.

“We’re so excited to receive these national nods,” said Ann Pierce, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division director. “Gooseberry Falls State Park and Devil’s Kettle Trail are iconic spots along the scenic North Shore of Lake Superior. This part of the state is where the power of nature meets peaceful beauty — thundering waterfalls, rugged shoreline, and trails that invite you to explore. These two locations are great examples of the many outstanding outdoor recreation opportunities in the state of Minnesota.”

In 2024, Gooseberry Falls was the most visited state park in Minnesota, welcoming nearly 760,000 visitors. The park’s iconic Upper, Middle, and Lower falls are a must-see in all seasons. From spring’s powerful rush to winter’s frozen cascades, the falls are a breathtaking backdrop for photos, quiet reflection, or a brisk hike. With more than 20 miles of hiking trails, Gooseberry Falls offers routes for all skill levels. Wander through cedar and spruce forests, follow the Gooseberry River to Lake Superior’s rocky shore, or take the Gitchi-Gami State Trail for a scenic bike ride. Located just a few miles northeast of Two Harbors, Gooseberry Falls is a perfect stop on a North Shore road trip — or a destination in its own right. Vote for Gooseberry Falls State Park on the 10Best website.

The Devil’s Kettle Trail is a hike with a little mystery and a lot of wow factor. The 2-mile round-trip hike winds through serene forests and follows the rushing Brule River. Along the way, hikers will climb nearly 400 feet and tackle around 175 steps. The reward is two breathtaking waterfalls, including the park’s crown jewel, Devil’s Kettle. Here, the river splits — half plunges down a traditional waterfall, while the other half vanishes into a deep, swirling hole in the rock. For years, no one knew where it went. Scientists have answered the question — the water reemerges downstream — but the former mystery still adds to the magic. Vote for Devil’s Kettle Trail on the 10Best website.