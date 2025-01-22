New Services Launch at Select Pharmacies Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, January 22 - Released on January 22, 2025

Patients to Benefit From Strep Throat Testing and Ear Infection Assessments

Families around the province now have another option to get tested and treated for strep throat and ear infections. The Government of Saskatchewan is launching new services in multiple communities across Saskatchewan, allowing pharmacists to provide one-stop testing for strep throat and ear infections. They will also be able to prescribe and dispense medication to treat those conditions as needed.

Eleven pharmacies have been selected to conduct testing for strep throat and assessment for ear infections, while another 37 sites have been chosen to offer ear infection assessments only. A list of pharmacies and communities is attached. For more information, visit the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals website.

"We are pleased to launch this project, one of the first in Canada, which allows pharmacists the ability to offer patients greater access to health care services by providing testing and treatment in one visit," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "With this expanded scope of practice, pharmacists can make greater use of their skills and education, directly benefiting Saskatchewan residents."

In September 2024, the province announced its investment of over $700,000 to expand the ability of pharmacists to offer more care for patients with training that allows them to assess and test for strep throat and ear infections. With this new training, pharmacists can perform rapid testing for strep throat where a sample is collected and tested on site, with results available in approximately 10 minutes. Ear infections require a physical assessment only. The pharmacist can then prescribe and dispense medication if required.

"Providing pharmacists the ability to test and prescribe for strep throat and ear infections ensures patients have timely and appropriate access to care," Rexall Drugstore in Moose Jaw Pharmacy Manager Chad Miskiman said. "Additionally, this progressive change optimizes both physicians' and pharmacists' roles, allowing pharmacists to practice utilizing their full scope of knowledge."

More than 140 pharmacists taking part in this program have been trained to meet competency requirements as established by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals (SCPP) and follow mandatory guidelines.

"As the provincial regulator for pharmacy practice, the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals is committed to ensuring pharmacists have the skills and training necessary to provide safe and effective care to the people of Saskatchewan," SCPP President-Elect Scott Livingstone said. "The launch of strep throat testing and assessments for ear infections represents a significant step forward in enhancing timely access to care for patients across Saskatchewan."

Based on the results of an evaluation, the program may be expanded to additional pharmacies in the future.

Saskatchewan pharmacists were first granted the authority to prescribe for three minor ailments in 2012. Since then, the list has grown to 31 conditions. The full list of conditions is available at the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals website.

This program flows from pharmacists' scope expansion and training announced in September 2024 and is guided by the province's Health Human Resources Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health care workers in Saskatchewan.

There are almost 1,300 practising pharmacists in more than 430 licensed community pharmacies in Saskatchewan. In many communities, pharmacies are the primary - if not the only - access point for health care services.

-30-

