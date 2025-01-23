iDocsWeb Achieves SOC2 Certification

iDocsWeb Telemedicine has been in business since 2013. Doctors Anytime Specialists are able to offer preventive care in small and rural hospitals. The diverse network of Specialists offers relief in a time of provider shortages

iDocsWeb Corp Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

In today's challenging healthcare landscape, secure telemedicine solutions have become essential for maintaining quality care in long-term care settings.” — Dr. Bharath Rayasam, CTO

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iDocsWeb Corp, a pioneer in telemedicine solutions serving a rapidly growing network of long-term care facilities and regional hospitals throughout multiple states, proudly announces its achievement of SOC 2 certification. This milestone validates the company's comprehensive approach to protecting sensitive healthcare data while delivering exceptional telehealth services.SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) certification, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is a rigorous standard that evaluates an organization's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By achieving SOC 2 certification, iDocsWeb has proven its commitment to maintaining a secure, reliable, and trustworthy environment for its telemedicine platform and services."In today's challenging healthcare landscape, secure telemedicine solutions have become essential for maintaining quality care in long-term care settings," said Dr. Bharath Rayasam, CTO, and cofounder of iDocsWeb Corp. "As a trusted partner for long-term care facilities and regional hospitals, we understand the critical importance of protecting sensitive patient data while providing seamless and efficient telemedicine solutions. Our SOC 2 certification, combined with HIPAA compliance and 256-bit encryption for data transmission and storage, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to security excellence."The platform's secure infrastructure enables:Rapid provider response times for urgent medical needsSeamless integration with major EHR systemsRound-the-clock availability with enterprise-grade reliabilityComprehensive multi-specialty provider coverageHealthcare facilities utilizing iDocsWeb's platform report significant improvements in key performance indicators, including reduced hospital readmissions, decreased emergency department visits, enhanced staff satisfaction, and improved family engagement through secure virtual visits.The certification process, conducted by an independent auditing firm, thoroughly reviewed iDocsWeb's systems, policies, and procedures. The successful completion of the audit reflects iDocsWeb's robust infrastructure and operational practices, ensuring compliance with stringent industry standards.For more information about iDocsWeb and its services, visit www.idocsweb.com or contact Alexander Jones at 1-800-990-7993.About iDocsWeb Corp: Based in Plano, TX, iDocsWeb Corp is a premier telemedicine provider specializing in serving long-term care facilities and regional hospitals. The platform specifically addresses the unique needs of long-term care, skilled nursing, and LTACH facilities through specialized workflows, built-in quality metrics reporting, and seamless integration with facility operations. Through innovative technology solutions, iDocsWeb continues to transform healthcare delivery, improving patient outcomes and streamlining provider operations across the United States.### END ###

