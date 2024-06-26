iDocsWeb Enters Strategic Partnership with InfoVision to Launch "Doctors Anytime"
The strategic partnership aims to address the ongoing healthcare provider shortage in the USA using telehealth.
This initiative represents a significant step forward in our mission to make healthcare more accessible and efficient for everyone”PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDocsWeb, a leading telemedicine company and healthcare service provider headquartered in Plano, Texas, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with InfoVision, a renowned digital transformation solutions company. This collaboration aims to create and launch a new initiative called "Doctors Anytime" offering provider services such as overnight provider coverage and Specialist Clinics to regional hospitals, LTACHs, and nursing homes in the US.
— Dr. Suresh Nellore, CEO
The partnership builds on the existing relationship between iDocsWeb and InfoVision, with InfoVision already serving as the technology partner for iDocsWeb. By combining iDocsWeb’s extensive telemedicine expertise and InfoVision’s cutting-edge technology and Salesforce competence, the two companies aim to enhance the accessibility, efficiency, and overall experience of telehealth services for both, the patients and healthcare providers alike.
Doctors Anytime will offer rural and underserved communities 24/7 access to a wide range of medical professionals. This will ensure that patients receive timely and effective care without the limitations of traditional healthcare systems. This innovative platform will offer seamless integration of medical consultations, follow-ups, and health management tools, all designed to meet the growing demand of convenient and comprehensive healthcare solutions.
"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with InfoVision and launch 'Doctors Anytime” said Dr. Suresh Nellore, CEO of iDocsWeb and practicing Infectious Disease specialist. "This initiative represents a significant step forward in our mission to make healthcare more accessible and efficient for everyone. By leveraging InfoVision’s technological prowess, we are confident in our ability to deliver a superior telemedicine experience to our users."
InfoVision's expertise in technology development and implementation will play a crucial role in the success of "Doctors Anytime". Their Salesforce solutions will enable robust, scalable, and secure telehealth services, ensuring patients can easily connect with healthcare providers at any time.
"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with iDocsWeb and support the launch of 'Doctors Anytime'," said Sean Yalamanchi, Founder & President of InfoVision. "Leveraging advanced technology, we are driving digital transformation to reach rural and underserved communities. Our partnership will enhance telemedicine and set a new standard for healthcare delivery, ensuring innovative and equitable access to quality care.”
"Doctors Anytime" launched this year, with both companies dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation in the telehealth space. This partnership underscores the commitment of iDocsWeb and InfoVision to driving positive change in the healthcare industry through technological advancements and strategic collaboration.
For more information, please visit doctorsanytime.net and infovision.com
**About iDocsWeb**
iDocsWeb is a leading telemedicine company headquartered in Plano, Texas, providing innovative healthcare services through advanced telehealth solutions. With a focus on accessibility and efficiency, iDocsWeb is committed to revolutionizing the way patients receive medical care. www.doctorsanytime.net
**About InfoVision**
InfoVision is a leading global IT services and solutions company, specializing in enterprise digital transformation and modernization across various business verticals. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, InfoVision partners with clients to transform experiences and drive technology-led advancements, boasting a notable presence in industries such as Healthcare, Telecom, Retail, Banking, and Technology. www.infovision.com.
