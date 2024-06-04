Doctors Anytime Powered by iDocsWeb to Provide Overnight MD Coverage to Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau

Submit Release
PLANO, TEXAS, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctors Anytime, a leading telemedicine company based in Plano, Texas, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau in Missouri. This collaboration will see Doctors Anytime’s state-of-the-art telemedicine platform and provider coverage integrated into Landmark Hospital’s operations, significantly enhancing the facility’s overnight physician coverage.

As part of this partnership, Doctors Anytime will provide comprehensive overnight telehealth services, ensuring that patients at Landmark Hospital receive continuous, quality medical care around the clock. This initiative aims to address the challenges of staffing shortages and improve patient outcomes by leveraging advanced telehealth technology.

“We are excited to partner with Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau and bring our telemedicine expertise to their community,” said Dr. Suresh Nellore, CEO of Doctors Anytime. “Our platform is designed to offer seamless, real-time medical consultations, which will greatly benefit patients needing overnight care. This collaboration underscores our commitment to expanding access to healthcare and supporting regional hospitals in delivering exceptional medical services.”

Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau, a small regional hospital known for its patient-centered care, will now be able to ensure that their patients have immediate access to board-certified physicians throughout the night. This partnership not only enhances the hospital’s capability to provide continuous care but also alleviates the workload on their in-house medical staff, allowing them to focus on providing personalized attention during daytime hours.

The telemedicine services provided by Doctors Anytime will include real-time video consultations, electronic medical record (EMR) integration, and remote patient monitoring, ensuring that Landmark Hospital’s patients receive comprehensive care without delay.

Doctors Anytime’s innovative telemedicine solutions are designed to meet the needs of modern healthcare facilities, providing flexibility, efficiency, and superior patient care. By partnering with regional hospitals like Landmark, Doctors Anytime continues to lead the way in transforming healthcare delivery through technology.

For more information about Doctors Anytime and their telemedicine services, please visit www.doctorsanytime.net

About Doctors Anytime: Doctors Anytime is a premier telemedicine company based in Plano, Texas, dedicated to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare through innovative telehealth solutions. By partnering with hospitals and healthcare providers, Doctors Anytime enhances medical services, ensuring patients receive timely and effective care regardless of location or time.

About Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau: Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau is a regional healthcare facility in Missouri committed to providing patient-centered care. Known for its compassionate approach and dedication to excellence, Landmark Hospital serves the community by offering a wide range of medical services and ensuring the well-being of its patients.

