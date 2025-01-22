VARStreet Rolls out Significant Updates to its VAR Business Management Software

The new release update introduces new features and functionalities to the VARStreet platform.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based business management software for IT and office supplies VARs across the United States and Canada, has introduced substantial upgrades to its application. These major updates span nearly all Back Office modules, the eCommerce store, and the integration framework, ensuring a seamless and enhanced experience for users.By incorporating insights from daily customer interactions, VARStreet Inc. introduces new features and functionalities to its platform. These updates aim to elevate the user experience and streamline system performance, ensuring operational excellence within the VARStreet ecosystem.In a major update to back-office modules, the team at VARStreet Inc. has implemented significant enhancements in the CRM application, improving usability with new added features for better customer relationship management. Other enhancements include the ability to edit quoting status. With this feature, users can add custom quoting status to align with their business workflows.Other back-office module enhancements include the ability to exclude distributors from price profiles. With this feature, price rules can be selectively excluded for products sourced from specific distributors. VARStreet’s development team has introduced the option to schedule follow-ups and make the search criteria in advance search sticky.Among the significant items released for eCommerce include the ability to restrict checkout based on state, country, and postal code. This feature enables VARStreet platform users to define the geographic areas where they can accept orders or offer services.VARStreet Inc. has also introduced the ‘Delivery Receipt’ feature in their eCommerce module which acts as a confirmation that an order has been successfully delivered to the intended recipient. This feature is particularly valuable for ensuring transparency, reducing disputes, and enhancing trust between buyers and sellers.The release also includes the ability to add credit card fees for credit card transactions on the store. Apart from these, other important updates related to eCommerce platform are restricting line items in case of guest user checkout on the store, the ability to hide products without images on the store, introduction of new header layouts for store, and ability to stop transaction on store if freight is not available.Along with the above-mentioned updates, many of the modules like User Module, Price list, Store catalog etc., are migrated to our new react framework as well.Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales at VARStreet Inc., said, “These updates are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions to our clients. The migration to the React framework and the comprehensive enhancements across the platform not only improve the current experience but also lay a solid groundwork for future growth and innovation.”About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C eCommerce and sales quoting software for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet platform has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.

