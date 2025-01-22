North Central Problem-Solving Court Graduation and Celebration

The North Central Problem-Solving Court celebrated graduation at the Custer County Courthouse in Broken Bow on December 19, 2024. Judge Karin Noakes presided over the ceremony while family and friends observed. The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability for the graduates.

Problem-Solving Courts provide an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. Utilizing a specialized team process within the existing court structure, these courts aim to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase participants' likelihood of successful rehabilitation by employing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Stanton, North Central Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 340-3461 Email: douglas.stanton@nejudicial.gov