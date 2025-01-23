Chivari Offers a $1,000 Sweepstakes to Showcase its Trendsetting 2025 Collections at ARA Show in Las Vegas

Building Better Event Furnishings Every Single Day Chiavari Steel Skeleton Barstool (available in various colors) Royal Chair (available in various styles and colors)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chivari, the renowned leader in event furniture design and manufacturing, is making its highly anticipated return to The ARA Show , the rental industry's most important annual gathering. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, this cornerstone event serves as the definitive launching pad for the year's most innovative rental products and solutions."We’re excited to unveil our breathtaking new furniture designs and product enhancements that rental companies have been asking for, at the ARA Show, " says Richard Wallet, Chivari’s CEO. "From the elegant Royal Chair collection with its distinctive curves and etched design, to our truly revolutionary cushion which really is the world’s best, we are ready to unleash a new world of innovation that the industry has been waiting for.”At this year's show, Chivari will showcase its most ambitious innovations to date, headlined by the one and only Chiavari Steel Skeleton Resin Barstool. The new Steel Skeleton Barstool is the sturdiest, safest and prettiest bar stool available. In Chiavari chairs, Chivari is expanding its line of exclusive colors featuring ColorCore™ technology. Stunning ColorCore finishes are available in Pearl White, Metallic Silver Onyx, eye-catching Hunter Green and Cool Turquoise, and can now be ordered with matching Steel Skeleton ColorCore barstools.To call attention to its massive round of new product announcements, Chivari is offering free entry into a $1,000 sweepstakes to all ARA Show attendees who visit their booth. Chivari is also offering free “mini-chairs”, free World’s Best Cushion samples, and showroom product samples to qualified attendees.Other new design introductions that will be on display are designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of event styles, and include thoughtful features that improve deployment and storage efficiency, increase their ROI and help operate more profitably.* The revolutionary Orbit Chair, with looping twists and turns creating a mesmerizing silhouette of fluid movement* The ergonomic Wishbone Chair, inspired by timeless Danish craftsmanship, seamlessly blending comfort and style* The industry-leading World's Best Cushion, thicker, denser and more plush than traditional cushions, featuring stain and liquid resistant Dupont™ Tefloncoating* The ingenious Cushion Keeper™ storage system, revolutionizing inventory management* A comprehensive outdoor solutions package, including commercial-grade tents and heaters* The versatile Barcelona Bistro furniture collection, featuring intricate ornate designs and a slim profile, perfect for both indoor and outdoor settings"As the rental industry's flagship event, The ARA Show provides an unmatched opportunity to connect with rental operators who are shaping the future of our industry," adds Kevin Hamann, Chivari’s Chief Merchandising Officer. "The connections made, and deals closed at this show typically set the tone for the entire year in the rental market."Visit Chivari at Booth #511, to see all of Chivari’s new products for yourself in person. You’ll also have an opportunity to meet experienced Client Concierges, Chivari Design Studio artisans, and Chivari company executives. To schedule a meeting in advance, register for an appointment on the Chivari Calendly Link to ensure you get personalized attention and the most value from your visit.About the American Rental Association and The ARA ShowThe American Rental Association (ARA), founded in 1955, represents over 11,000 rental businesses and serves as the authoritative voice of the equipment and event rental industry. This annual gathering brings together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to showcase cutting-edge products, share best practices, and shape the future of the rental industry through educational programs, networking opportunities, and direct access to manufacturers and suppliers.About Chivari:Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in commercial event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate new and enhanced products that set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at The Chivari Design Studio, and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.

