Market Disruption: Tariff Increases Create Opportunities in Event Furniture

The impact of these tariffs is far-reaching. We're not just navigating a shifting market, we're allowing customers to continue to enjoy lower prices for as long as possible." — Richard Wallet, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chivari , a leading designer and manufacturer of premium event furniture, is alerting Event and Wedding Industry professionals to a major market shift. Tariffs on event furnishings imported from China have just surged another 10%, on top of the 10% imposed just weeks ago, bringing the total tariff to an unprecedented 45%.“The impact of these tariffs is far-reaching,” noted Chivari’s CEO, Richard Wallet. “A product that retailed for $50 just last week, could now see its price soar to $70 or more, as the domino effect is felt through the entire supply chain. This poses a serious challenge for venues and event rental companies striving to maintain profitability amid escalating costs.”In anticipation of these challenges, Chivari implemented a proactive strategy to mitigate disruption. The company strategically amassed nearly $20 million in inventory , ensuring a steady supply of products at current pricing. At the heart of this initiative is Chivari’s expansive 138,000-square-foot distribution center in Las Vegas, complementing existing distribution centers in Chicago and South Florida.However, this inventory is only a temporary safeguard. Once current stock levels deplete, rising costs will be unavoidable, making now the critical time for businesses to fulfill their needs. In response, Chivari is offering customers an opportunity to lock in today’s pricing to secure their bottom line against future inevitable price increases."We’re not just navigating a shifting market, we’re allowing customers to continue enjoying lower prices for as long as possible as a result of our massive inventory investment," Wallet added. "By securing inventory in advance of any tariff announcements, we’re giving businesses the ability to make informed, cost-effective decisions in an unpredictable economic climate."For venues, rental companies, and other businesses who need to ensure their event furniture investments are both popular and profitable, the message is clear: acting now can lead to substantial savings. Chivari’s expert team is available to provide personalized guidance, ensuring clients can make smart purchasing decisions during this pivotal moment.About Chivari:Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in commercial event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate new and enhanced products that set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at The Chivari Design Studio , and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.

