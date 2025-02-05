Chivari Wows ARA Show 2025 Attendees with Trendsetting Innovations and a Show-Stopping Keynote Presentation

Chivari's Incomparable Royal Cahir Chiavari Steel Skeleton Barstool Chivari's Iconic World's Best Cushion

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chivari’s presence at The ARA Show 2025 was nothing short of spectacular, as event professionals and rental industry leaders gathered to witness the future of party rental-friendly furniture design. With a dazzling showcase of new products, a $1,000 sweepstakes, and a remarkable keynote presentation by company founder Shawn Erdek, Chivari once again set the standard for innovation and excellence."The energy at the Chivari booth was electric,” says Richard Wallet, Chivari’s CEO. “We debuted some of our most exciting furniture designs to date, and the response was overwhelming. From our Steel Skeleton Resin Barstool to the mesmerizing Orbit Chair, every piece reflected our commitment to style, durability, ease-of-use, low maintenance, and increased profitability for rental companies.”Chivari is at the Forefront of Emerging Trends“Wedding planners and Party Rental companies have overwhelmingly selected Chivari’s new Royal Chair Collection as Best-in-Show for 2025,” exclaimed Kevin Hamann, Chief Merchandising Officer. “We are extremely gratified that customers agree that this chair is among the top trends they are going to visit this year.”A Standing Ovation for Shawn Erdek’s KeynoteA major highlight of the event was the informative and inspiring presentation by Chivari’s founder, Shawn Erdek, which captivated attendees with a powerful vision for the future of event furnishings. His insights into market trends, cutting-edge designs, and Chivari’s commitment to innovation left the audience both informed and energized.An Unforgettable Product Showcase“Visitors treated our furnishings like celebrities at a star-studded event,” noted Hamann, as clients were treated with exclusive first looks at Chivari’s game-changing designs. Attendees had the opportunity to experience firsthand:• The Royal Chair – The Best-in-Show collection that is taking over as the first choice of brides in 2025. ColorCore ™ technology, introducing stunning new finishes in Pearl White, Metallic Silver Onyx, Hunter Green, and Cool Turquoise, all part of the largest color selection in the industry.• Steel Skeleton Bartsools – sturdy, durable, wobble-free, and available in dozens of styles and colors• The Wishbone Chair – a Danish-inspired ergonomic design with timeless appeal• The industry-leading World’s Best Cushion – thicker, plusher, and stain-resistant for ultimate comfort• The Cushion Keeper™ storage system – a breakthrough in inventory managementSetting the Tone for the Year Ahead“The connections we made and the enthusiasm we saw at The ARA Show confirm that 2025 is going to be a landmark year for Chivari,” says Mr. Wallet. “The conversations, the collaborations, and the sheer excitement for our new designs have laid the groundwork for a year of innovation and growth in the rental industry.”About Chivari:Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in commercial event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate new and enhanced products that set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at The Chivari Design Studio, and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.

