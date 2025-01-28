Chivari Introduces the Broadest Assortment of Event Seating Cushions in the World

Chivari's Iconic World's Best Cushion Stylish Tufted Cushion Luxurious Bentley Stitched Cushion

The varied and beautiful collection of seat cushions in the industry.

Our cushion line represents a quantum leap in event seating. We're not just selling cushions; we're delivering comfort, style, and unmatched value, improving clients' bottom lines.” — Richard Wallet, Chivari's CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chivari, an industry leader in the sale of event furnishings and accessories is introducing an unparalleled cushion portfolio designed to transform event seating, offering unprecedented comfort, durability, styles and colors, through a series of innovative technologies.The World's Best CushionThe World's Best Cushion™ represents a dramatic improvement in seating comfort and quality, featuring a seat that is 66% thicker than standard cushions, with 62% superior fabric quality and 69% increased density. An extra-large zipper area simplifies maintenance and replacement, while the exclusive DuPontTeflon™ coating markedly extends the cushion's lifespan and clients’ return on investment. Available in an impressive palette of 42 colors and styles, this cushion provides event professionals with unmatched versatility and performance.SlipNot TechnologyAddressing one of the event industry's most persistent challenges with panel seat cushions , the SlipNot™ Technology provides a revolutionary approach to cushion attachment. Unlike traditional methods requiring unsightly straps, or Velcro strips, which remain permanently on the seat, this reimagined design securely clings to seats during events, ensuring perfect positioning and allowing seamless chair usage without compromise.Traditional Panel Back Two-Inch CushionBuilding on Chivari's legacy of quality, the traditional Panel Back cushion features the industry's strongest and thickest tie straps, color-matched to the cushion cover. This time-tested design remains a cornerstone for events and galas, providing reliable comfort and elegant presentation.Additional Cushion InnovationsBeyond core technologies, Chivari offers Seat Back Cushions for Chiavari Style Chairs. They fit seamlessly onto the back of any Chivari style-chair adding comfort and a touch of panache. They serve as an excellent option for creating a brilliant ambiance of either complementary or contrasting colors and offer an exceptional alternative for refreshing chairs that have seen many seasons of service.Chivari’s plush vinyl cushions are available in a choice of either tufted and untufted, setting a new standard of opulence, while Chivari’s newly created Bentley-style stitched cushions deliver an incomparable luxurious seating experience. Thin replacement pads for folding resin chairs and an extensive array of cushion cover replacements complete Chivari’s comprehensive offering."Our cushion line represents a quantum leap in event seating," says Richard Wallet, Chivari CEO. "We're not just selling cushions; we're delivering comfort, style, and unmatched value, enabling clients to offer a greater array of options to improve their bottom line. We’re particularly proud of our Chivari Design Studio which re-imagined what a cushion could be by inventing the World’s Best Cushion and SlipNot technology. It’s part of our enduring commitment to keep pushing the bounds of elegance and functionality."Key AdvantagesEvent professionals will discover immediate benefits: superior comfort that enhances the guest experience, maximum durability reducing replacement costs, extensive customization options, and a cost-effective solution that transforms standard seating into exceptional environments.About Chivari:Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate and set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at the Chivari Design Studio and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.

Chivari's Broad Array of Fashionable Seat Cushions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.