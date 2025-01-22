OSCE Mission congratulates Montenegrin journalists

The OSCE Mission to Montenegro congratulates journalists on the Day of Journalists, 23 January, commemorating this day in 1871 when a weekly magazine for politics and culture, “Crnogorac” was first published in Cetinje.

OSCE participating states have recognized the essential role that media can play in democratic societies and the strong influence it can have in countering misperceptions or prejudices.

On this day, the Mission appreciates the professional and dedicated work of journalists and the Mission stands ready to continue its support of media actors in Montenegro, including in furtherance of their efforts to develop a press safety mechanism that would provide an institutional framework to protect them.