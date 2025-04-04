OSCE to present programme on empowering young women for peace in Central Asia in initiative with European Union

TASHKENT, 4 April 2025 — The OSCE and the European Union will be presenting the ‘Young Women 4 Peace Initiative: Empowering Central Asian Young Women Programme’ in Tashkent on 8 April 2025.

Journalists are invited to attend the opening session (spaces limited) from 10:30 to11:00 a.m. (Tashkent time) on Tuesday, 8 April. The opening remarks will be delivered by Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues; Ambassador Antti Karttunen, Head of OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan; Toivo Klaar, Ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan; Dilnoza Muratova, Deputy Director of the National Human Rights Centre of the Republic of Uzbekistan; and Saara-Sofia Sirén, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Gender.

The event will take place in person at the International Hotel Tashkent (Amir Temur Avenue 107А, 100084, Tashkent, Uzbekistan). Simultaneous interpretation during the event in English, Russian and Uzbek languages will be provided.

Journalists must register by 16:00 Monday 7 April by emailing jurabek.amonov@osce.org. Registration will be confirmed on a first come, first-served basis as places are limited.

The Young Women for Peace Initiative is a two years programme for young women peacebuilders in Central Asia, funded by the European Union. This is a flagship initiative of the OSCE’s Networking Platform for Women Leaders including Peacebuilders and Mediators established in April 2024.

This programme is implemented under the OSCE Gender Issues Programme’s "WIN for women and men – strengthening comprehensive security through innovating and networking for gender equality" with the support of the European Union.