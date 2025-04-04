124th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting takes place in Ergneti

ERGNETI, 3 April 2025 – The 124th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) convened in Ergneti today, co-facilitated by the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, Christoph Späti, and the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), Bettina Patricia Boughani.

The OSCE and EUMM co-facilitators welcomed the participants’ dedication to the IPRM format. They encouraged a pragmatic approach to finding mutually acceptable solutions that effectively address the human security needs of both women and men residing on either side of the administrative boundary line (ABL).

The co-facilitators advocated for the lifting of freedom of movement restrictions during the upcoming Orthodox Easter holiday period, emphasising the importance of allowing local communities on both sides of the ABL to participate in religious traditions, in particular visiting cemeteries. At the same time, they reiterated their call for the full re-opening of crossing points, highlighting the positive impact such measures have on the daily lives of the conflict-affected populations.

The EUMM and OSCE also called on participants to discontinue the practice of detentions and urged a humanitarian approach towards the resolution of existing detention cases.

The participants commended the constructive technical meeting on irrigation that took place on 31 March in anticipation of the upcoming irrigation season. The EUMM confirmed its commitment to facilitating the exchange of information regarding irrigation through the EUMM-managed Hotline and to measuring water levels, recognising the crucial role of timely and accurate information in resolving related issues.

The participants agreed to convene the next regular IPRM meeting on 11 June 2025.