The OSCE promotes interfaith dialogue and environmental awareness in Kyrgyzstan through a tree-planting initiative

BISHKEK, 3 April 2025 – More than 80 government representatives and members of various religious communities gathered in Ataturk Park to plant over 60 tree seedlings, aiming to enhance the urban environment and foster interfaith dialogue. The initiative, organised by the State Commission on Religious Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCRA KR) in partnership with the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek and the environmental public organisation Move Green, sought to highlight the connection between environmental responsibility and social cohesion.

This event formed part of the implementation of the Concept of State Policy in the Religious Sphere for 2021–2026, as well as the action plan of the Interfaith Council of Kyrgyzstan. It served as a platform to promote constructive dialogue among religious communities and to raise public awareness of the importance of interfaith co-operation in addressing societal challenges.

“I am delighted to be part of this event, where people from different religious communities have come together. Such gatherings foster friendship, mutual understanding, and a spirit of unity within our society,” said Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

This tree-planting initiative not only contributed to a greener and healthier urban landscape but also demonstrated the power of collaboration in addressing both environmental and social issues. By bringing together people of different religious beliefs for a shared cause, it reinforced the importance of unity, respect, and sustainable development for the future of Kyrgyzstan.

The Interfaith Council of Kyrgyzstan, established in 2018, currently unites representatives from 12 religious organisations. Over the years, it has carried out numerous initiatives aimed at fostering interfaith dialogue, promoting respect for religious diversity, and preventing radicalisation.