JX Enterprises, Inc. Celebrates 55 Years of Excellence

HARTLAND, WI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JX Enterprises, Inc., and its family of businesses - JX Truck Center, JX Rental, JX Leasing, JX Graphics, JX Financial, Alltrux Capital, Alltrux Truck & Trailer Parts, Amcan Truck Parts, Total Appearance, WJ Halberstadt, JX Gives Back Family Foundation and Marquette Mountain - proudly celebrate 55 years of dedicated service, innovation, and growth.

Founded in 1970 as Peterbilt of Wisconsin by Chuck Jorgensen, JX Enterprises has grown into a leading provider of transportation solutions. Through its subsidiaries, the company delivers a comprehensive, customer-focused experience, while upholding its legacy as a family-owned, third-generation business.

JX Enterprises began its journey as a single truck dealership in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Today, the original branch - JX Truck Center - Waukesha - remains in operation, with employees who have been a part of the company for more than 50 years. Since then, JX Truck Center has expanded its presence to four states - Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan - operating 29 dealership locations. The company offers a comprehensive range of tailored solutions to its customers, including truck sales, leasing, rental, parts, service, financing options, and custom graphics.

The corporate headquarters, located in Hartland, Wis., serves as the operational hub for the entire enterprise. In addition to JX Truck Center, the company has diversified into several specialized brands, including its proprietary parts line, Alltrux Truck & Trailer Parts, and Amcan Truck Parts, which provides custom parts and operates a custom truck shop. JX also operates Total Appearance, a dedicated collision repair and body shop.

In addition to its business ventures, JX is deeply committed to supporting local communities through the JX Gives Back Family Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3). The company also owns and operates Marquette Mountain Resort, a well-known four-season destination in Marquette, Michigan.

The transition from founder Chuck Jorgensen to Eric Jorgensen in 2000 marked a new chapter, preserving the company’s legacy while driving the business forward. Today, the third generation has joined the business, with Eric’s eldest daughter, Hannah Freeman, and her husband, Austin Freeman. Over the years, JX has earned numerous accolades including being recognized as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation for seven consecutive years and receiving Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75 distinguished award for 19 years.

“This milestone is because of the dedication of our employees, our customers' loyalty, and our leadership's vision over the years,” said Eric Jorgensen, president & CEO of JX Enterprises. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to our journey and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service and innovation for the next 55 years.”

As JX Enterprises celebrates its achievements, it remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering lifelong learning, honoring commitments, and delivering solutions that exceed expectations. By investing in people, strengthening partnerships, and embracing the future with a pioneering spirit, JX is poised for continued success for generations to come.

About JX Truck Center

Founded in 1970 in Waukesha, Wisconsin by the Jorgensen family, JX Enterprises, Inc. has grown from a single-location operation to a powerhouse in the trucking industry, now supported by over 1,100 associates across four states. Led by President & CEO Eric Jorgensen, with the third generation joining in 2021, JX owns and operates 10 subsidiaries offering a wide range of services.

