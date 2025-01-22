Register Now – OPWDD Self-Direction Study Town Hall and Focus Gro...

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) is working with Guidehouse, a consulting firm with experience in national and state healthcare, developmental disabilities, and Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), to look at OPWDD’s Self-Direction policies and processes, and provide recommendations to deliver a better Self-Direction service model.

As part of the study, Guidehouse and OPWDD will talk to self-advocates, family advocates, Fiscal Intermediaries, Support Brokers, Care Coordination Organizations, underrepresented groups, and other community partners about the Self-Direction model. We look forward to receiving feedback directly from people with lived experience as well as their families.

To take part in Town Halls and Focus Groups for People with Lived Experience and their Families, please use the links below to register. Please note that for added security, no one will be able to share their personalized registration link. If multiple people in a household would like to attend, each must register and attend separately to share their feedback.

Meeting #1, January 28, 2025 at 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET

Registration Link: https://guidehouse.zoom.us/meeting/register/lFY54uIBSsK0H61GXhI0gQ

Registration Deadline: Those who wish to participate must register prior to 9:59 am ET on January 28, 2025. New registrants will not be allowed past this time.

Meeting #2, January 30, 2025 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET

Registration Link: https://guidehouse.zoom.us/meeting/register/y9YJeyeQQQmiS837AnLqnQ

Registration Deadline: Those who wish to participate must register prior to 5:59 pm ET on January 30, 2025. New registrants will not be allowed past this time.

There will be meetings on January 28th and January 30th. The meetings will cover the same material in each, but two dates are being offered for convenience to participants and to increase attendance. You do not need to attend both.

Please note that these meetings are limited to only people with lived experience and their families. Please follow the OPWDD Self-Direction Evaluation website for additional information on engagement with other community partners and updates on the study: Self-Direction Program Evaluation | Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (ny.gov).

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected].

Thank you for your participation.